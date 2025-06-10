Agradaa, in a video, has ignited a feud with Reverend Obofour after his alleged blogger, Akosua Kafeefe, attacked her on social media

The televangelist claimed that Obofour's alleged blogger had also disrespected her entire family and church while praising her colleague

Agradaa also threatened to drag Reverend Obofour on social media if his alleged blogger continued to smear her name and reputation

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has ignited a new feud with her colleague, Reverend Obofour.

Agradaa ignites a feud with Reverend Obofour and warns him over his alleged blogger’s social media attacks. Photo source: Agradaa, Reverend Obofour Ministries

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, June 9, 2025, the Heaven Way church founder issued a stern warning to Reverend Obofour over the conduct of his alleged blogger, Akosua Kafeefe, whom she accused of disrespecting and insulting her on social media.

According to her, Obofour's alleged blogger had also disrespected her entire family and church while praising her colleague in a recent video. She claimed that Obofour was not more prominent than her and did not have a huge following like she does.

Televangelist Agradaa also threatened to take action against Akosua Kafeefe if she ever attempted to defend the Anointed Palace Chapel founder whenever he faced any public controversies. She also warned any blogger who would disparage her publicly in an attempt to elevate or praise another pastor in Ghana.

The controversial televangelist also threatened to drag Reverend Obofour on social media if his alleged blogger continued to smear her name and reputation.

She claimed that the blogger Akosua Kafeefe had been verbally assaulting her on social media for over three years and has been quick to defend Obofour whenever he is embroiled in any controversy publicly.

Gospel musician Empress Gifty and televangelist Agradaa. Photo source: @empress_gifty, @originalagradaa

Source: Instagram

Agradaa also urged other Ghanaian pastors to publicly warn their bloggers against making negative comments about her and her ministry before they create issues between them.

She said:

"All the bloggers in the media have stopped insulting or attacking pastors and have left them to do their own stuff, but Akosua Kafeefe has made up her mind to target me for three solid years. However, she is quick to defend Obofour whenever he faces any public controversy or humiliation."

"I have seen that you want to defend Obofour and whitewash him and try to paint my ministry and me black. So, from today, I am recording this video for you and Obofour. I will come after your boss whenever you release any video to tarnish my image. If you are a pastor who has employed a blogger, you should come out and warn the person."

The Heaven Way church founder also levelled some allegations against Obofour and other pastors, she claimed they conspired to get her arrested after she became a prophetess.

Agradaa's warning to Reverend Obofour comes as a surprise, as the two controversial clergy members have barely had public interactions for a while.

While the former priestess has been embroiled in a feud with gospel musician Empress Gifty, which has seen her getting sued for defamation, Obofour recently held the funeral service for his late mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa.

Watch the videos below:

Agradaa's warning to Reverend Obofour stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Gold Gold 223 commented:

"I am happy where you are taking it, but remember Obofour is a lion 🦁."

user28136351184561 said:

"Eii Agraada, what do you want from this earth o?"

Yaa Williams630 wrote:

"Ohooooo Mum, please calm down wai hmmmm so you don't get sick. We love you."

Diana said:

"People hate her. It is getting too much."

Divertimento Mostra punto commented:

"Why do people always want to attack her? You people know he will come out and fight you. She doesn't stay calm for anyone."

Agradaa explained her visits to EOCO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa explained her numerous visits to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters.

The controversial televangelist denied claims that she had been implicated in a financial crime.

Agradaa also accused a former employee of falsely reporting her to EOCO over some alleged crimes in an attempt to sabotage her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh