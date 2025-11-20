Nana Agradaa appeared before the Accra High Court on November 19, 2025, for the latest hearing in her ongoing case with Appiah Biblical

In a video, a journalist has detailed the interaction between the jailed televangelist and an Accra High Court judge during the preacher's courtroom appearance

Appiah Biblical sparked concern after the hearing when he stated in an interview that Nana Agradaa’s physical appearance had deteriorated since being jailed on July 3

Details of Nana Agradaa’s interaction with the trial judge handling her case against Appiah Biblical have emerged online following her appearance at the Accra High Court on November 19, 2025.

The imprisoned televangelist and Appiah Biblical have been embroiled in a legal tussle in recent months over her alleged publication of her colleague pastor’s explicit photos.

She and two others were charged with breaching the Cybersecurity Act after allegedly sharing Appiah Biblical’s images on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

Her actions stemmed from a long-time feud the two were engaged in over an amount of GH¢10,000, which Nana Agradaa claimed was owed to her.

Nana Agradaa’s appearance reportedly deteriorates

After their courtroom hearing, Appiah Biblical sparked concern on social media after sharing an update on his opponent’s physical condition.

An Accra Circuit Court jailed Nana Agradaa for 15 years on July 3 after being convicted of fraud.

Speaking to the media, Appiah Biblical said her physical appearance had suffered a concerning deterioration in the few months she had stayed behind bars.

“Nana Agradaa came to court today. If you see Agradaa, you will be shocked. Agradaa has really changed. She looks so pitiful. Her entire appearance has changed. Everyone in the courtroom was stunned to see her in her current state. I was even shocked when I saw her," he said.

The TikTok video of Appiah Biblical speaking about Nana Agradaa’s condition is below.

Journalist describes Nana Agradaa’s interaction with judge

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Gossips24 TV courtroom correspondent, Adepa, also shared an update on Evangelist Mama Pat, as the embattled preacher is also known.

Adepa detailed the interaction that went on between Nana Agradaa and the trial judge in the case during a call with the main host of Gossips24, Clement Asamoah Yeboah.

She confirmed reports that Nana Agradaa’s physical appearance had changed and said the preacher captured everyone’s attention when she was placed in the dock of the court.

The judge reportedly asked her which language she would prefer, to which she replied “Twi”.

Adepa said the judge further interrogated Nana Agradaa on the whereabouts of her lawyers, who were absent from the courtroom.

She said after failing to receive a convincing explanation, the judge gave the accused the benefit of the doubt and adjourned the case to December 2.

The judge charged Nana Agradaa to ensure her legal team would appear to represent her on the date.

Adepa also described the jailed televangelist’s wardrobe, which consisted of a white long-sleeved shirt with a high-waist skirt, and with her hair covered in a scarf.

Below is the TikTok video with details of Nana Agradaa’s courtroom interaction.

Nana Agradaa's husband storms High Court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, stormed the Accra High Court on November 19 ahead of his wife's courtroom appearance.

In a video, Angel Asiamah was seen entering the courthouse with support from some members of the Heavens Way Champions International Ministry.

