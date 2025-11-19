Man Heckles and Chases ‘Angry’ Angel Asiamah With Ironic Chants at Accra High Court
- Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, drew attention at the Accra High Court after a stranger loudly heckled and chased him around the premises
- The man followed Asiamah from the courtroom to the car park while chanting and cracking jokes, making the preacher appear uncomfortable
- Asiamah's court appearance came as Nana Agradaa faced yet another legal issue in relation to her alleged sharing of explicit images of Osofo Appiah Biblical
Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, grabbed attention on social media after he was heckled and chased by a chanting man at the Accra High Court.
Angel Asiamah appeared at the venue together with his wife, Nana Agradaa, who faced charges in relation to her alleged publication of explicit images of Ghanaian pastor Emmanuel Appiah Enim, popularly known as Osofo Appiah Biblical.
Man heckles Angel Asiamah at High Court
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on November 19, 2025, Nana Agradaa’s husband was seen exiting the Accra High Court following the conclusion of the hearing for the day.
He was accompanied by another man as they walked out, but they were soon joined by a stranger who started singing chants at Angel Asiamah.
The preacher appeared to be in a sullen mood following the court proceedings and completely ignored the noise from the heckler.
He followed Nana Agradaa’s husband and his companion as they walked from the court complex to locate their parked car, all the while shouting epithets, jokes, and songs.
The video of the man heckling Angel Asiamah stirred hilarious reactions on social media, with netizens divided on whether he was praising the preacher or making fun of him.
The TikTok video of Angel Asiamah being heckled at the Accra High Court is below.
Nana Agradaa reappears in court
Angel Asiamah's appearance at the High Court was necessitated by the resumption of another legal case against his wife.
In 2021, Nana Agradaa and two other individuals were accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after they allegedly shared explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV).
Despite her incarceration, the televangelist continues to face prosecution in the case, with reports indicating she has requested a plea deal from the Attorney General.
Below is a TikTok video of Angel Asiamah arriving at the Accra High Court for Nana Agradaa’s latest court date.
Reactions to Ghanaian man heckling Angel Asiamah
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of a Ghanaian man heckling Nana Agradaa’s husband at the Accra High Court.
NANA’AMOS said:
"Ei Appiah stadium has created jobs paa o."
NANA KWAME wrote:
"How can you be sad in this country 🤣🤣😂😂🤣."
EANAGONU CERAMICS &MORE said:
"I know him, he’s Appiah Stadium's junior brother 😂😂😂."
Appiah Biblical speaks on Nana Agradaa's condition
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Biblical had spoken about Nana Agradaa's apparent current condition after a few months behind bars.
Speaking after a hearing at the Accra High Court, he said she had changed drastically, sparking alarm among those who saw her in the courtroom.
