Nana Agradaa’s legal troubles deepened after her three lawyers reportedly failed to show up for her November 19, 2025, High Court hearing

Osofo Appiah Biblical, the plaintiff in the case, stated that Nana Agradaa was pleading for an end to the trial, but she had no representation to advocate on her behalf

The preacher, who is serving a 15-year jail term for fraud, has been charged with breaching Ghana's Cybersecurity Act by sharing alleged explicit images

Nana Agradaa’s legal woes have worsened after she was reportedly abandoned by three lawyers representing her in the case against Appiah Biblical.

The Ghanaian preacher made another appearance before the Accra High Court on November 19, 2025, to face charges regarding the alleged explicit distribution of images.

Nana Agradaa and two other individuals, including her brother One Gig, have been accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after they allegedly shared explicit images of her colleague pastor on her television channel, Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

The case stemmed from a heated confrontation between the two regarding an amount of GH¢10,000, which the televangelist claimed Appiah Biblical owed her.

Despite her incarceration for fraud in July, the case has continued to progress through the courts, providing another legal headache for the embattled televangelist.

Nana Agradaa’s lawyers skip court hearing

Addressing the events that occurred in the courtroom during their latest hearing, Appiah Biblical said Nana Agradaa’s case had worsened.

He stated that although she had employed three lawyers, none of them appeared in court.

“Nana Agradaa is begging the court for a reprieve, but unfortunately for her, it appears all her lawyers have abandoned her. She had three lawyers working for her, but neither appeared in court. The judge therefore adjourned the case till December 2nd and asked her to arrive with her lawyers,” he stated.

Appiah Biblical expresses concern over Nana Agradaa

The preacher also spoke about the physical condition of the jailed televangelist during his encounter with the media following their hearing.

He stated that she had completely transformed in just a few months behind bars, something he found concerning.

"Agradaa came to court today. If you see her, you will be shocked, she has really changed. She looks so pitiful. Her entire appearance has changed. Everyone in the courtroom was stunned to see her in her current state. I was even shocked when I saw her," he said.

Despite her woes, Nana Agradaa received one piece of good news as her husband, Angel Asiamah, supported her at the court premises.

He was seen in the company of other members of the Heaven Way Champion’s International Ministry as they arrived to present a unified front in defence of their church’s founder and leader.

