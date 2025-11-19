Nana Agradaa: Angel Asiamah Storms Accra High Court Ahead of Hearing in Appiah Biblical Case
- Nana Agradaa's case with Appiah Biblical has resumed at the Accra High Court, with the televangelist scheduled to appear
- In a trending TikTok video, her husband, Angel Asiamah, stormed the court premises with some church members and supporters
- Nana Agradaa faces charges of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after allegedly sharing explicit images of Appiah Biblical
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Controversial televangelist, Nana Agradaa’s legal woes have heightened as she faced another hearing at the Accra High Court.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on November 19, Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, hurriedly walked towards the court for another hearing in the case between his wife and Appiah Biblical.
Some church members and other individuals accompanied the head pastor of Heaven’s Way Champions International Ministry, all there to show support for the jailed preacher, who had yet to arrive at the premises.
Nana Agradaa’s case with Appiah Biblical
Jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa and two other individuals have been accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after they allegedly shared explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Before the troubling act, the duo had been involved in a publicised feud concerning an amount of GH¢10,000, which the televangelist claimed her fellow pastor owed her.
After the Thunder TV broadcast, Nana Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials.
On July 18, 2024, she was granted bail of GH¢200,000, with the requirement of two justified sureties.
On Monday, July 7, 2025, the Accra High Court issued an order for her to be transported from the Nsawam Prison for a hearing in the case, and she has since made several other appearances.
According to reports, the jailed preacher has requested a plea bargain agreement with Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine in the Appiah Biblical case.
YEN.com.gh will provide more updates on the outcome of the hearing once it has been concluded.
Below is a TikTok video of Angel Asiamah arriving in court for Nana Agradaa’s court case.
NPP executive in Central Region dies in tragic road crash en route to Bryan Acheampong campaign event
Nana Agradaa jailed for fraud
The controversial preacher is currently serving a 15-year jail term at the Nsawam Prison in relation to a fraud case involving a 2022 service at her church.
Nana Agradaa was found guilty of defrauding multiple victims through a televised broadcast, during which she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money.
Several individuals who heard the broadcast visited her church and handed over large sums of money to her in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.
Following a three-year trial, the Accra Circuit Court jailed the preacher, who continues to face mounting legal challenges despite her incarceration.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh