Nana Agradaa's case with Appiah Biblical has resumed at the Accra High Court, with the televangelist scheduled to appear

In a trending TikTok video, her husband, Angel Asiamah, stormed the court premises with some church members and supporters

Nana Agradaa faces charges of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after allegedly sharing explicit images of Appiah Biblical

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial televangelist, Nana Agradaa’s legal woes have heightened as she faced another hearing at the Accra High Court.

Nana Agradaa faces more legal woes as her case with Appiah Biblical returns to the Accra High Court. Image credit: @ghana.eye, @dailywatchtvonline, @atinkatv/Instagram

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on November 19, Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, hurriedly walked towards the court for another hearing in the case between his wife and Appiah Biblical.

Some church members and other individuals accompanied the head pastor of Heaven’s Way Champions International Ministry, all there to show support for the jailed preacher, who had yet to arrive at the premises.

Nana Agradaa’s case with Appiah Biblical

Jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa and two other individuals have been accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after they allegedly shared explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

Before the troubling act, the duo had been involved in a publicised feud concerning an amount of GH¢10,000, which the televangelist claimed her fellow pastor owed her.

After the Thunder TV broadcast, Nana Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials.

On July 18, 2024, she was granted bail of GH¢200,000, with the requirement of two justified sureties.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, the Accra High Court issued an order for her to be transported from the Nsawam Prison for a hearing in the case, and she has since made several other appearances.

According to reports, the jailed preacher has requested a plea bargain agreement with Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine in the Appiah Biblical case.

YEN.com.gh will provide more updates on the outcome of the hearing once it has been concluded.

Below is a TikTok video of Angel Asiamah arriving in court for Nana Agradaa’s court case.

Nana Agradaa jailed for fraud

The controversial preacher is currently serving a 15-year jail term at the Nsawam Prison in relation to a fraud case involving a 2022 service at her church.

Nana Agradaa was found guilty of defrauding multiple victims through a televised broadcast, during which she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Several individuals who heard the broadcast visited her church and handed over large sums of money to her in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.

Following a three-year trial, the Accra Circuit Court jailed the preacher, who continues to face mounting legal challenges despite her incarceration.

Source: YEN.com.gh