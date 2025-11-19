Agradaa and Appiah Biblical were present in court for another hearing on their case on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

In a video, the plaintiff detailed the concerning physical state of the imprisoned televangelist

Appiah Biblical's remarks on Agradaa's physical well-being have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Osofo Appiah Biblical and the imprisoned televangelist Agradaa appeared in court for their legal case regarding alleged explicit image distribution on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Agradaa and Appiah Biblical have been embroiled in a legal tussle in recent months after the latter filed a lawsuit against the founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry.

The imprisoned televangelist and two other individuals have been accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after they allegedly shared explicit images of her colleague on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

The two members of the clergy had been in a heated public feud over an amount of GH¢10,000, which Agradaa claimed was owed her.

Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials after Appiah Biblical filed a police case.

The court later granted her bail amounting to GH¢200,000, with the requirement of two justified sureties on July 18, 2024. She was reportedly making derogatory comments about the images.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, a judge ordered the Heaven Way Chairman International Ministries founder to be brought from Nsawam Prison to appear for a final ruling in the case.

The embattled televangelist later sought a plea bargain agreement with Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine in the case, prompting further court proceedings.

Appiah shares update on Agradaa's current state

In an interview with the media on the court premises, Appiah Biblical noted that the judge had not delivered a ruling on the case and that Agradaa appeared in court for the legal proceedings.

The prophet stated that the imprisoned televangelist had undergone significant physical transformation during her time in prison.

He noted that the imprisoned televangelist looked pitiful and that her current state surprised many people in the courtroom.

He said:

"Agradaa came to court today. If you see Agradaa, you will be shocked. Agradaa has really changed. She looks so pitiful."

"Her entire appearance has changed. Everyone in the courtroom was stunned to see her in her current state. I was even shocked when I saw her."

According to Appiah, Agradaa has continued to appeal to the court for a plea bargain in their case. He also advised Ghanaians to never underestimate the power of the law in the country.

The TikTok videos of Appiah Biblical speaking about Agradaa's current state are below:

Agradaa's current state stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana King Sikadwa commented:

"It is because they don't use bleaching cream in jail."

King Pablo said:

"This is very sad o. Please just forgive her, please 🙏."

Bohyeba Kweku wrote:

"Every day, Agradaa has a new look but no one has ever taken a picture of Agradaa since she went there."

Pappa_rhule said:

"Aww, hmm. Agradaa kafra wai. You should have listened, but you felt you were untouchable. I hope you get a pardon because eii."

Asiamah appears in court for Agradaa case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah appeared in court for Agradaa's case with Appiah Biblical.

Footage showed the imprisoned televangelist's husband arriving at the court before the court proceedings began.

Members of Agradaa's church, Heaven’s Way Champions International Ministry, also went to the court to support their imprisoned leader.

