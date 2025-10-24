TikToker Obaa Yaa Daterush has recounted an alleged touching visit to the Nsawam Female Prison, where she met Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa

Obaa Yaa said that the controversial preacher led an emotional church service with inmates, during which she appeared calm and changed in appearance

The video by Obaa Yaa recounting her meeting with Agradaa stirred emotions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing how much they missed the preacher

A Ghanaian TikToker, Obaa Yaa Daterush, has stirred reactions on social media after detailing an alleged emotional encounter with Nana Agradaa in Nsawam Prison.

Controversial preacher Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, was jailed on July 3, 2025, after being convicted on two counts of fraud by an Accra Circuit Court.

She was sentenced to the Nsawam Female Prison, where she began serving her 15-year sentence on July 5 after undergoing all necessary bureaucratic processes.

Church visits Nana Agradaa in Nsawam

On October 22, 2025, a team from the Aroma of Faith Chapel in Sapeiman, led by Bishop Peter Doe, paid a visit to the Nsawam Female Prison.

The group made a donation to the facility to help with the upkeep of inmates and was allowed to meet with the inmates.

Aside from the church group, a few bloggers and TikTokers, including Nana Obeng Ampem, Agradaa’s Mother, and Obaa Yaa Daterush, were also present at the donation.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Obaa Yaa Daterush recounted her experience at the prison facility and her interaction with Evangelist Mama Pat.

She confirmed that they held a church service with the inmates, which was led by Nana Agradaa, who is the founder and leader of the Heaven’s Way Champions International Ministry.

Obaa Yaa stated that Nana Agradaa had changed physically and was now calmer than the personality she displayed on social media.

She also stated in her comments that Nana Agradaa was expected to give a vote of thanks after the service, but burst into tears and could not even conclude the speech.

The TikTok video detailing Obaa Yaa’s meeting with Agradaa in Nsawam is below.

Reactions to TikToker detailing Nana Agradaa meeting

Abena Owusuwaa said:

"Aww Agrasco, we miss u 😭😭😭."

fausty06 wrote:

"Changed in terms of her behaviour or changed in physical appearance?"

ETORNAM👸🦄✨🇬🇭 commented:

"Aww, I have missed her😭."

