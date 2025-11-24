Wendy Shay's goddaughter, Korkor Shay, impressed many when she got the opportunity to perform at the 2025 Shay concert

The young influencer, along with Tracy Shay, turned heads with their dance moves as they jammed to the viral song of the year

Some social media users who were impressed with her performance have shared positive feedback on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian dancer Tracy Shay made her debut appearance at the Shay Concert on November 22, 2025, at the West Hills Mall.

Wendy Shay and her goddaughters, Tracy Shay and Korkor Shay, wore classy outfits as they performed at the event.

Wendy Shay and her goddaughters, Tracy Shay and Korokor, thrill fans at the 2025 Shay Concert. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Source: Instagram

Tracy, Korkor Shay jam to 'It's Too Late'

Wendy Shay's goddaughter, Tracy Shay, stole the spotlight at the just-ended Shay Concert with her stylish look and energetic dance moves.

Young influencer rocked a trendy blazer and black shorts, paired with black leather boots.

Wendy Shay slays in a stylish outfit for her photoshoot ahead of the 2025 Shay concert. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Source: Instagram

Korkor Shay didn't disappoint either. She brought positive energy to the stage in a white T-shirt and jeans as she joined Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay to dance to the viral song "It's Too Late."

The Instagram videos of Wendy Shay and her goddaughters, Tracy and Korkor, are below:

Ghanaians comment on Korkor Shay's performance

efyaselina37 stated:

"Money sweet oooooo see how they all grown up and looking beautiful ❤️ God please let us meet our destiny helpers to soften things for us Amen and Amen 🙏🏻."

abbybaby9974 stated:

"Thé small girl really ginger the show her presence make the big girl dance well and with energy."

tec_coolant commented:

"The little korkor is the energy @wendyshayofficial … beautiful ❤️… JAh Bless 💪🇬🇭💕."

The Instagram video is below:

Shatta Wale performs at Shay Concert 2025

Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, thrilled the audience with his electrifying performance at the 2025 Shay Concert.

The most-awarded dancehall star in Ghana got the crowd vibing to all his hit songs dating back to 2016 at the free concert.

Shatta Movement fans whipped out their phones to capture the moment as the "Ayoo" hitmaker hit the stage.

The Instagram video of Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale is below:

Wendy Shay gifts 58-inch TV to lucky fan

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, presented a 58-inch TV to a lucky fan at the 2025 concert.

Days before the much-anticipated event, Wendy Shay, through her foundation, gifted cash and TV sets to some market women in Kasoa for promoting her music in diverse ways.

She made another surprise presentation on stage through a random selection during the annual music concert.

The Instagram video of Wendy Shay presenting a TV to a lucky fan is below:

Wendy Shay spends time with market women

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afrobeats musician Wendy Shay, who gave her followers in the Weija-Kasoa area phones and other goods.

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, the Uber Driver hitmaker and her team were spotted at various spots around Kasoa and its environs.

Wendy Shay organised the tour to raise publicity for her forthcoming Shay Concert on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh