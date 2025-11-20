Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Wendy Shay Shares Phones at Kasoa, Market Woman Prays for Her to Become President
Wendy Shay Shares Phones at Kasoa, Market Woman Prays for Her to Become President

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • Afrobeats singer Wendy Shay has shared phones and other goodies with her fans in the Weija-Kasoa environs
  • The items were shared during the singer's street tour on Thursday, November 20, 2025
  • The tour formed part of Wendy Shay's awareness creation for her upcoming Shay Concert on Saturday, November 22, 2025

Afrobeats singer Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Asiamah Addo, has brought smiles to fans around Kasoa after blessing them with some goodies.

Wendy Shay shared items, including phones, during a street activation in the Kasoa area on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Wendy Shay shares phones at Kasoa on Thursday, November 20, ahead of the 2025 Shay concert. Photo source: @getinfomedia, @1957news
Source: Instagram

The Too Late hitmaker is set to hold the 2025 edition of her annual musical event, Shay Concert, on Saturday, November 22, at the West Hills Mall in Weija.

The concert, sponsored by Hisense Ghana and The Luckiest Africa, will see top Ghanaian artistes like Showboy, KiDi, Mr Drew, Eno Barony, Larusso, Quamina MP, Kofi Mole, and Lasmid mount the stage and thrill attendees.

As part of the final preparations for the event, Wendy Shay embarked on a street campaign in the area to bring more awareness.

Watch the video below:

Wendy Shay shares phones on Kasoa streets

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer is spotted in a black Toyota Land Cruiser, acknowledging cheers from crowds which had lined up the street.

Shay's team handed over boxes of phones to her, which she subsequently shared among those around her car.

In one instance, she threw boxes of phones at a 'trotro' which was passing by. Interestingly, the driver parked the car filled with passengers to go and scramble for one of the phones.

Watch the video below:

A woman at the Kasoa New Market who could not hide her excitement after getting one of the phones expressed her gratitude to the singer.

"God should bless her and make her the president of Ghana. She should become Ghana's first female president because of her kindness," she said.

Watch the video below:

Wendy Shay visits Weija Chief ahead of concert

Before embarking on the street campaign, Wendy and her team visited the Weija Palace to pay a courtesy call on the traditional leader Nii Ayi Okufobour.

After arriving at the palace, Wendy encountered some members of the traditional household, including an oracle (a traditional priest) at the entrance.

Before she could enter the palace, the oracle performed a cultural display and recited incantations to formally welcome the former RuffTown Records signee, who wore a white T-shirt with the name of her foundation written on it.

Wendy Shay, 2025 Shay concert, Weija Palace, Wendy Shay rejects palm wine, West Hills mall, Palm wine
Wendy Shay visits Weija Palace on Thursday, November 20, ahead of the 2025 Shay concert. Photo source: @khodedmedia, @wendyshayofficial
Source: Instagram

Wendy details qualities in her ideal man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay detailed the good qualities she looked for in an ideal romantic partner.

In an interview on Joy Prime TV, the singer noted that she did not consider physical appearance as a criterion for her dream man because of her trust issues.

Wendy Shay stated that she wanted a supportive man who was also prayerful and interested in building a future with her.

Source: YEN.com.gh

