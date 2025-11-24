Award-winning Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor has brightened up Instagram with her lovely birthday pictures

The screen goddess turned heads with her ready-to-wear outfit and hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku's birthday photos on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor turned a year older on November 24, 2025, and marked the day with beautiful photos.

The TV3 morning show host released classy photos to celebrate her special day in grand style.

TV3 presenter and actress Naa Ashorkor slays in a white outfit for her 37th birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @naashorkor.

Source: Instagram

Naa Ashorkor celebrates her 37th birthday

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor inspired many corporate women with her look for her birthday photoshoot.

The style influencer wore a white blazer and matching pants, which she styled with a pink lace bralette.

The celebrity mother looked elegant in her side-parted natural locs as she smiled for the cameras.

The Instagram photo of Naa Ashorkor's birthday look is below:

Ghanaians comment on Naa Ashorkor's birthday photos

Some social media users have sent well-wishes to Naa Ashorkor as she turned a year older on November 24, 2025.

The voice-over artist and actress has received over 1,000 comments on Instagram under her recent post.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

"Dear God, blow my mind. Amen. . Chapter 37🤎 #Birthday."

msnancy_sc stated:

"Happy birthday to you, Dear girl. I can't wait to see you starring in a Hollywood action movie...the hikes and consistent workout should count for something 💪."

chichi. yakubu stated:

"Happy Glorious birthday ❤️❤️❤️ and yes God will blow your mind one more time 🙌🙌🙌."

miss.amoani commented:

"Love you loads Naa. Happy birthday ❤️."

brenlutte stated:

"Happy birthday Naa!❤️ May God exceed your expectations and truly blow your mind! 🙏🏽."

therebeccadonkor stated:

"Happy birthday, Queen 😍😍."

cycy_travels stated:

"Happy birthday 😍😍😍😍."

gloriabuckman stated:

"Happy birthday, Queen! Here's to another incredible chapter 🥂."

Naa Askorkor looks gorgeous in stylish gowns before her 37th birthday celebration. Photo credit: @naaashorkor.

Source: Instagram

Naa Ashorkor travels to London for vacation

Ahead of the 37th birthday celebration, Naa Ashorkor was spotted in London rocking a two-piece by Pistis Ghana.

She looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeved African print blazer and matching pants as she modelled elegantly in the viral video.

She stole the spotlight with her designer bag, which matched her designer high heels for the photoshoot.

The Instagram video of Naa Ashorkor in London enjoying her vacation is below:

Naa Ashorkor slays in Brocade dress

Ghanaian celebrity muse Naa Ashorkor looked terrific in a simple yet detailed dress designed with brocade and yellow pleated fabric.

She accessorised the stylish dress with a gold-plated bangle to match her wedding ring while flaunting her smartwatch.

Naa Ashorkor wore heavy makeup, which complemented her glowing melanin-rich skin for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian fashion designer Yaa Gyau shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Two days of pure creativity, precision, and passion and this masterpiece came to life for the ever-elegant Naa Ashorkor. @naa_ashorkor_ ✨ She wears it with the confidence and poise of a true fashion icon, turning every step into a statement. It’s always an honor to create for a woman who embodies class, strength, and timeless style. Fashion isn’t just about the dress it’s about the woman who brings it to life."

The Instagram video of Naa Ashorkor in a stylish brocade dress is below:

Naa Ashorkor stirs banku in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about media personality Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah, who assisted a food vendor to prepare banku in a viral video.

The TV3 presenter, who is a major advocate of Ghanaian culture, particularly that of the Ga ethnic group, ditched her microphone to stir banku in a viral video.

Numerous admirers flocked to the comments section to applaud the broadcaster for showcasing her cooking skills on Instagram.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh