Ghanaians React as Nana Agradaa Changes Her Name in Prison
Ghanaians React as Nana Agradaa Changes Her Name in Prison

by  Portia Arthur reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read

  • Nana Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, has announced that his jailed televangelist wife has changed her name while doing time in prison
  • The outspoken man of God also shared news about Nana Agradaa's physical health as he responded to rumours circulating on Instagram
  • Some social media users have reacted to the news after the viral YouTube video surfaced online

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, also known as Nana Agradaa, has taken on a new name while serving time at Nsawam Female Prison.

Angel Asiamah, the young and vibrant husband of the famous female preacher, broke the news on social media.

Nana Agradaa, Agradaa husband, Angel Asiamah, Agradaa prison, Agradaa condition, Appiah Biblical
Angel Asiamah says Nana Agradaa has opted to change her name as she continues to serve her prison term. Photo credit: @angelasiamah.
Source: Facebook

Nana Agradaa changes her name in prison

Angel Asiamah, the husband of the popular Ghanaian preacher, disclosed that his wife, formerly known as Nana Agradaa or Patricia Asiamah, now identifies as Evangelist Josephine Asiamah.

He shared the update during an anointing service held on November 22, 2025, at Heaven’s Way Church.

Angel explained that the name change symbolises a transformation in her life and spiritual mission. Reflecting on his visit to Nsawam Female Prison, he said he was initially curious about the choice of name but later linked it to the biblical figure Joseph, known for interpreting dreams in prison.

"My wife informed me that her name was changed while she was incarcerated, so she now goes by Evangelist Josephine Asiamah, also known as Mama Pat. Since that is a new name, it should indicate that she is going through a new phase of life. A new life is assumed by anyone who changes their name."

"I wondered why she would change her name to Josephine when I got home that evening, and I remembered it could be because she is doing the works of Joseph in prison, spreading the word of God and interpreting dreams for inmates, he added."

The YouTube video is below:

Angel Asiamah talks about Agradaa's health condition

Angel Asiamah also addressed rumours about his wife, Nana Agradaa's deteriorating health. He refuted claims that her skin complexion had changed drastically, noting that it was a natural response to the prison environment.

Nana Agradaa, Agradaa husband, Angel Asiamah, Agradaa prison, Agradaa condition, Appiah Biblical
Nana Agradaa and Angel Asiamah shared a beautiful couple video online while the televangelist was still free. Photo credit: @angelasiamah.
Source: TikTok

On July 3, 2025, an Accra Circuit Court found the televangelist guilty of fraud. She is currently incarcerated at Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region, where she is serving a 15-year sentence with hard labour.

"She had turned dark, according to some. Is it noteworthy that she appears darker since all Black people are dark? Living well might occasionally alter your skin tone. Living in air-conditioned rooms around the clock, she led a comfortable life. However, there is nothing wrong with her seeming dark because she is African and currently lives in challenging circumstances," he said.

The TikTok video is below:

Nana Agradaa loses her sister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Agradaa's family experiencing yet another tragedy with the passing of her sister

Her brother, One Gig, shared about the death of their cherished younger sister, Yaa Diego Ba, in a devastating video.

Many of the imprisoned televangelist's fans sent their sympathies to her bereaved family, while Ghanaians filled the comments section with sadness.

Source: YEN.com.gh

