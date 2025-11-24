Nana Agradaa's husband, pastor Angel Asiamah, has responded to claims that his wife's physical condition had deteriorated in prison

Addressing the Heaven Way Champion's International Ministries congregation on November 23, 2025, he stated that his wife looked fine when he visited her

Angel Asiamah also explained why Nana Agradaa's complexion had changed from fair to dark after spending only five months in prison

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Pastor Angel Asiamah, has pushed back at claims that his wife's physical condition has deteriorated since she was jailed.

Nana Agradaa's husband Angel Asiamah replies to claims that her physical condition has worsened in prison. Image credit: TodaysTV, @originalagradaa/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The controversial Ghanaian televangelist was convicted on fraud charges by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was sentenced to fifteen years in prison with hard labour and has been incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Appiah Biblical shares concerning Nana Agradaa update

On November 19, 2025, Ghanaian pastor Osofo Appiah Biblical stirred concern on social media after sharing an update about Nana Agradaa’s condition.

The two preachers faced off at the Accra High Court for the latest hearing in their long-running legal tussle.

Nana Agradaa was transported to the court for the hearing, and Appiah Biblical later claimed that her physical condition was rapidly deteriorating after nearly five months in jail.

"Nana Agradaa came to court today. If you see her, you will be shocked. Agradaa has really changed. She looks so pitiful. Her entire appearance has changed. Everyone in the courtroom was stunned to see her in her current state,” he said.

Other claims about Nana Agradaa's complexion changing from fair to dark in prison went viral on social media,

Below is the TikTok video of Appiah Biblical speaking about Nana Agradaa's physical appearance.

Nana Agradaa’s husband denies physical decline claims

Addressing the Heaven Way Champion’s International Ministry Congregation on Sunday, November 23, Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, dismissed the claims about her appearance.

He said he visited his wife, and her physical condition was fine.

“By the grace of God, she's fine, and God is making her look even better. When I met her, I observed that whether in our conversation or in her appearance, she was in very good shape. She is the same Mama Pat, active in everything she does, and nothing is bothering her,” he said.

Angel Asiamah also said that claims that Nana Agradaa’s complexion had changed were meaningless because she was an African and Africans are naturally dark.

Asiamah stated that good living made his wife fair, but as she has now been confined, it is only natural that her true colour has reappeared.

“Some people were claiming she had become dark. All black people are dark, so if she looks dark, is it news? Sometimes, good living can change your complexion. She lived in comfort and luxury, staying in air-conditioned rooms for 24 hours. But she is an African, and is now living in difficult conditions, so there's nothing wrong with her looking dark,” he said.

Below is the Facebook video of Angel Asiamah replying to claims of his wife’s alleged deteriorating physical appearance.

Nana Agradaa's followers jubilate as judge sets December 4, 2025, for the commencement of her appeal. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @sammykaymedia/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa's appeal date set

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa's appeal against her conviction has been scheduled for December 4, 2025.

News of the preacher's appeal date being set emerged after her latest court appearance on November 21, sparking jubilation among her fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh