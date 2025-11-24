Fans were left heartbroken after news broke that Nana Agradaa’s family had suffered another tragedy with the death of her sister

In a video, her brother, One Gig, shared a heartbreaking tribute as he announced that their beloved younger sister, Yaa Diego Ba, had died

Ghanaians filled the comments section with sorrow, with many followers of the jailed televangelist expressing their condolences to her grieving family

Controversial Ghanaian evangelist, Nana Agradaa, has reportedly lost her younger sister, Yaa, also known as Diego Ba.

Nana Agradaa’s brother, One Gig, shared details of the tragedy in a TikTok post seen by YEN.com.gh on the page UK Media GH, shared on November 22, 2025.

In the post, Nana Agradaa’s brother mourned the death of their sibling with a heartbreaking tribute.

“My words cannot show the love I have for you, my sister, but my tears can show how much I'm going to miss you. Your memory will forever be a treasure. May your soul Rest In Peace, Sister Yaa Diego Ba.” he stated.

The post also contained a video showing some lovely moments of Yaa Diego Ba before her demise.

The TikTok video with details of Nana Agradaa’s sister’s death is below.

Nana Agradaa jailed for fraud

The death of Nana Agradaa's sister occurred months after she was jailed for fifteen years for fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

An Accra Circuit Court convicted her following a three-year trial and sentenced her to the Nsawam Female Prison.

She has recently grabbed headlines over reports that her physical condition had deteriorated in prison.

Osofo Appiah Biblical, who has an ongoing court case with the preacher at the Accra High Court, stirred sadness following an interview in which he described her changed physical appearance.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa’s sister’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video announcing the tragic death of Nana Agradaa’s sister.

Ewura Abena said:

"Eeiii, I don't even know what to say, hmmm."

Richmond Addo wrote:

"Aww, may her soul rest in eternal peace."

Isaac Joejo Andam commented:

"Oh, Sorfo Maame, RIP. Well, may God give her a good place in heaven 🙏."

Dorcas Adu Boahemaah said:

"Aww, my sister, my friend, Yaa RIP."

