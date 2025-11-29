Ghanaian politician Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ three pretty daughters made a rare appearance at the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ funeral.

Leilani Rawlings and her two sisters courted attention with their flawless looks at the state event.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' daughter, Leilani Rawlings, and her younger sisters attend Nana Konadu's state funeral. Photo credit: @channeloneTV.

Zanetor's three daughters attend Nana Konadu's funeral

Ghanaian medical doctor and Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, passed down her beauty to her three pretty daughters.

The teenagers looked effortlessly chic in black ensembles as they paid their last respects to their late grandmother, the former First Lady and prominent women’s empowerment advocate in Ghana.

Leilani Rawlings, the first daughter of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, looked exquisite in a long-sleeved lace top and matching long skirt as she read a tribute on behalf of Nana Konadu’s grandchildren.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings's daughter, Leilani Agyeman-Rawlings, reads a tribute at her mom's funeral. Photo credit: @channeloneTV

The second daughter of Zanetor wore a similar long-sleeved lace top and skirt. She also caught attention with her long braids that reached her lower back.

Zanetor’s third and youngest daughter looked very sombre in a classy two-piece ensemble. She wore an elegant braided hairstyle as she mourned her grandmother.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and her daughters trend at her mother Nana Konadu's state funeral. Photo credit: @channeloneTV.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings mourns her late mother

At the state funeral of their mother, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings was visibly moved as her brother, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, delivered an emotional tribute.

Amina wore a simple yet elegant long-sleeved black lace top with a matching skirt.

The legal expert flaunted her natural lustrous hairstyle reflected her sorrow during the poignant service.

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings reads tribute at mum's funeral

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, the only son of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, paid his respects during the state funeral held on Friday, November 28, 2025, at Accra’s Independence Square.

He spoke eloquently on behalf of himself and his older sister, describing their mother as a “woman of action” whose legacy would forever shape Ghana’s progress in democracy and gender equality.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings slays like her late mum

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings made a striking impression, following in her late mother’s fashionable footsteps.

She looked classy in a long-sleeved, collared top cinched at the waist with a belt, reminiscent of her mother's iconic style.

Her look was completed with a form-fitting black skirt and designer pointed heels that added height and elegance.

A stylishly tied headwrap and sunglasses gave her privacy while allowing her to stand out with her impeccable fashion sense.

