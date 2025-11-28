The daughter of the Asantehene has earned the admiration of many with her latest public outing

This comes as she joined other mourners at Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings’ state funeral on November 28, 2025

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have heaped praise on the King’s daughter

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s daughter, Dr Caryn Agyemang Prempeh, popularly known as Ohemaa, was among the long list of distinguished individuals who attended the funeral of former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings.

A video which has gone viral captured the moment she made her way to the Black Star Square (formerly Independence Square) in Accra.

As she made her way to the seat, a young man was walking towards her, trying to get her attention by mentioning her name.

Upon noticing the young man, her face immediately lit up with a broad smile as she hugged him and engaged in a conversation.

She was then spotted holding hands with the young man as she made her way through the crowd.

The adorable video, which highlighted the humility of Dr Caryn Agyemang Prempeh, even though she is the daughter of the Asantehene, has generated reactions.

Final funeral rites of Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

The final funeral rites for the former First Lady were well attended. Notable individuals who were spotted at the event included President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Naa Torshie Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Manhyia MP Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), and Ghana's Deputy Minister of Defence, Brogya Genfi, among others.

