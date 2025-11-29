Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ first daughter Leilani Rawlings has goes viral after she read a heartfelt tribute at her Nana Konadu's state funeral

The graduate of Ghana International School has impressed many with her thick accent and beauty online

YEN.com.gh has compiled five beautiful photos of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ first daughter, Leilani Rawlings

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ first daughter captured the hearts of many Ghanaians with her striking beauty at the funeral of her late grandmother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Dressed in a simple yet elegant black outfit, she stood out gracefully, drawing warm admiration from those who attended the solemn, high-profile ceremony.

Leilani Rawlings: 5 Unseen Photos of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ Daughter Whose Father Is Irish

Leilani Rawlings flaunts beauty at Nana Konadu’s funeral

Leilani Rawlings, the first granddaughter of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, one of Ghana’s most influential public figures, has gone viral with her unmatched beauty.

The daughter of an outstanding female politician grew up in such a historic family, which shaped her identity early.

She turned heads at her late grandmother's funeral with her high fashion sense and beautiful hairstyle.

The Instagram photos of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ first daughter, Leilani Rawlings, are below:

Leilani Rawlings reads touching tribute

Ghanaian politician Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ first daughter, Leilani Esinam Kennedy Agyemang-Rawlings, has earned respect after reading a heartfelt tribute at her late grandmother’s funeral.

During her grandmother’s state funeral, Leilani stood before leaders, family, and the nation to deliver a heartfelt tribute. Her confidence and composure at such a difficult moment showed her emotional maturity.

Many people were moved by how she spoke, honouring her grandmother with sincerity, warmth, and a genuine love that resonated with the audience.

Leilani has unexpectedly become a topic of discussion online after reading the eulogy, as many people praised her family for her good upbringing and confidence.

The Instagram video of Leilani Rawlings reading a tribute at Nana Konadu's funeral is below:

Leilani Rawlings studied at Ghana International School

Leilani Rawlings attended Ghana International School, one of the country’s most prestigious institutions.

In 2019, Leilani travelled to the United States as part of Ghana International School’s delegation to the International Emerging Leaders Conference.

Her time there appears to have shaped her confidence, worldview, and communication style.

Students and teachers who encountered her often describe her as intelligent, gentle, and quietly ambitious, someone who absorbs the world around her and aims to grow from it.

The Facebook photo of Lelani Rawlings and her classmates is below:

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings's daughter Leilani Rawlings represents GIS at a programme in the US. Photo credit: @gis.

Leilani Rawlings' dad is Irish-British

Leilani Rawlings' father, reportedly Dr Kenneth Kennedy, brings Irish and British heritage into her family's story.

In an old photo, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings posed with baby Leilani Rawlings as she posted about her motherhood journey and how it has shaped her life.

Many people believe that her multicultural background partly explains her accent and features.

The Instagram photo of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Leilani Rawlings is below:

Leilani Rawlings has two siblings

Although she doesn’t appear publicly very often, Leilani is known to have two siblings. According to reports, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings had her other children with Herbert Mensah.

Growing up in a close family seems to have shaped her warmth and grounded nature.

Those who have seen her with her siblings note how protective and supportive she is, reflecting the strong value her family places on unity.

The Instagram photo of Leilani Rawlings and her two sisters is below:

