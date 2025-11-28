Amina Agyeman-Rawlings has gone many Ghanaians emotional after a video of her at Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' funeral emerged online

The legal expert who always hid from bloggers struggled to hold back her tears at her mom's funeral

Some social media users have commented on Amina Agyeman-Rawlings' emotional videos and photos on Instagram

Ghanaian politician Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and her three siblings are still struggling to cope with the passing of their late mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

At the funeral of the former first lady, the three daughters, Zanetor, Amina, and Yaa Asantewaa, were visibly sombre.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings looks very sad as Kimathi reads a tribute at their late Nana Konadu’s funeral. Photo credit: @channelone.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings mourns her mom

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, who shared a unique bond with her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, was overcome with emotion during the state funeral.

In photos taken at the funeral, Amina, dressed in a simple long-sleeved black lace top and matching skirt, styled her natural hair and visibly struggled to hold back tears as her brother, Kimathi, read the tribute.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the eldest of the late former first lady’s children, tried to stay strong as she supported the successful final funeral rites of their mother.

The Instagram photos of Zanetor, Amina, Yaa Asantewaa and Kimathi at their mom's funeral are below:

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings reads tribute at mom's funeral

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, the only son of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings, delivered an emotional tribute to his late mother during her state funeral, which took place on Friday, November 28, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra.

Speaking on behalf of himself and his elder sister, Kimathi described their mother as a "woman of action," whose legacy would continue to shape Ghana's democratic journey and fight for gender equality.

Kimathi and Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings attend an event together before their mom, Nana Konadu, passed away. Photo credit: @tv3

Kimathi praised his late mother for living her convictions boldly and for never compromising her values.

"Mum, you were never just advocating. You were doing. You will be remembered as a woman of action. You lived your values without reservation, believing that actions were either right or wrong and never settled for the uncommitted grey space in between. You were far more than a right hand. You were strategic, clear-minded, and unwavering. You and Dad were, in truth, one another’s partners," he said.

He went on to explain that Nana Konadu's life's work extended far beyond her family, leaving an indelible mark on Ghana’s political and social landscape.

The YouTube video is below:

