Kumawood actress Portia Asare has candidly shared the challenges she faced during the early stages of motherhood

In a heartfelt video that has since gone viral, she stated the struggles of being a new celebrity mother

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Portia Asare shared the emotional video on Instagram

Portia Asare, a popular Kumawood actress, revealed in a touching video on November 30, 2025, that she had to sleep in hotels with her newborn due to housing struggles.

Kumawood actress Portia Asare has opened up about the hardships she went through during the early stages of motherhood.

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare says she used to sleep in hotels with her newborn. Photo credit: @portiaasare.

Source: Instagram

Portia Asare sleeps in hotel with newborn

In an emotional Instagram post shared on November 30, 2025, the actress recounted the challenges she faced shortly after childbirth.

Portia Asare held back tears as she boldly stated that she had no roof over her head after leaving the hospital and was forced to sleep in hotels with her newborn child.

The style influencer explained that she had to carry all the postnatal items she needed to heal quickly, and her newborn’s basic necessities, from one hotel to another for three months.

In the most-talked-about video, she encouraged her fans, especially women, to have faith in God and believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"There were times I had to sleep with my children in hotels, and I didn’t want anybody to know. I had to hide myself in places where nobody would notice. Imagine giving birth to a baby who is breastfeeding, and I had to sleep in hotels for three months. During this period, I was moving from one hotel room to another," she said.

"I never imagined that a time would come when I would share this to encourage people that whatever they are going through, they are not the only ones facing such challenges, as others are also experiencing similar difficulties. …There will be a day and a time when you will smile at the storm and say that this far we have come by grace,"she added.

The Instagram video is below:

Portia Asare’s mom celebrates her birthday

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare, who has a striking resemblance to her mother, posted her photos online.

Portia Asare’s mom, a well-respected and popular policewoman, captivated many with her exquisite sense of style.

Portia Asare's beautiful mother celebrates her birthday before she opens up about her challenges of balancing career and motherhood. Photo credit: @portiaasare.

Source: Instagram

She appeared in a series of pictures wearing a chic two-piece dress made of purple lace and a matching fascinator.

In another photo, she wore a stylish tie-and-dye-inspired ensemble, which she teamed with a brown blazer during her holiday overseas.

The Instagram photos are below:

Lady exposes Portia Asare's alleged character

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian woman who candidly shared her unsuccessful attempt to pursue a career in Kumawood acting.

The woman accused well-known Kumawood actress Portia Asare, stating that her persona led her to abandon her aspirations to become a filmmaker.

Her story caused some netizens to revisit talks about Portia Asare being nasty to her colleagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh