Hajia4reall sparked outrage after a video emerged showing her spending Mother's Day with Richard Nii Armah Quaye's children amid his contentious divorce from Joana Quaye

The Accra High Court had ruled in January 2026, awarding Joana GH₵300,000, a share of their Dansoman home, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children

The video of Hajia4reall and Joana Quaye’s children spending Mother’s Day together sparked backlash, with some Ghanaians claiming the kids had ‘abandoned’ their mother

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Hajia4reall faced backlash on social media after a video of her spending time with her alleged boyfriend, Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s children, on Mother’s Day surfaced online.

Hajia4reall sparks outrage as she spends Mother's Day with Richard and Joana Quaye's children. Image credit: AmazingTVGhana, ViralNews365/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Quaye, popularly known as RNAQ, has grabbed headlines in recent weeks over contentious divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, Joana.

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court ruled on the case, awarding Joana Quaye GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

The businessman’s ex-wife filed an appeal against the ruling, declaring the compensation granted as woefully inadequate to the role she had played in her life.

According to Joana’s lawyers, she had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, and continued to seek GH₵50 million as compensation, alongside other benefits.

Hajia4reall spends Mother’s Day with Joana’s kids

Amid the ongoing divorce proceedings, Hajia4reall has emerged as a major player in the saga, with reports alleging she is Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s girlfriend.

During a recent appearance on the Delay Show, the businessman played coy on questions about his alleged relationship, although he confirmed he had a girlfriend.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Sunday, May 10, Hajia4reall was on an outing with Joana and Richard Quaye’s two children.

The trio was at a restaurant and was livestreaming their activities.

Joana Quaye’s children appeared very comfortable and even pleased to be with Hajia4reall instead of their birth mother on Mother’s Day, sparking outrage online.

Below is the Facebook video of Hajia4reall and Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s children out on Mother’s Day.

Reactions to Hajia4reall’s Mother’s Day outing

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Hajia4reall chilling with Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s children on Mother’s Day.

Ericadaafuor said:

"Ei kids! Like the way I will lash you, weh."

her_fashion.factory wrote:

"Kids momm pahhh di3. Mother’s Day, and you are celebrating it with the stepmum who came in to hurt your mum! Of course, they’ll definitely be on Hajia’s side because she’s a celebrity! WEI."

its_allzwelll commented:

"Birds of the same feathers😢."

Below is a Twitter video of Hajia4reall and Joana Quaye's children taking a private jet ride.

Hajia4Reall takes RNAQ's children on a private jet trip amid the businessman's contentious divorce from his ex-wife, Joana. Image credit: @askghmedia, @mona4reall1/TikTok

Source: Twitter

Hajia4reall takes RNAQ's kids on private jet

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4reall took RNAQ's children and her daughter, Naila, on a trip aboard the businessman's private jet.

A video showed the group dressed in fugus as they casually walked towards his private jet for a trip.

Source: YEN.com.gh