A Ghanaian bride has detailed how she got her boyfriend to marry her.

A Ghanaian bride narrates how she met her now husband way back in university. Image credit: braa_kobby_live/TikTok, ghanaian_traditional_weddings/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a viral video, the bride, known as Irene, explained that she first met the guy during their first year (Level 100) in university.

While she didn’t specify the school, she mentioned that meeting him felt like love at first sight.

She stressed that she couldn't approach him at the time because he already had a serious girlfriend.

Coming from a Christian background, she admitted that she followed religious doctrine and decided to stay away from him.

“We were in Level 100 when I saw him for the first time. Immediately I saw him, I felt a connection with him,” Irene shared.

Ghanaian bride admits rejecting husband's first proposal

The bride, who is known as Irene, explained that after some time, the guy, who had broken up with his girlfriend, began showing interest in her.

At that time, she wasn’t open to any form of relationship and rejected his proposal.

“My mind wasn’t focused on relationships at that time, so I told him I wasn’t ready,” she said.

A few years after finishing school, Irene, who had been heartbroken by her previous relationship, was bored and scrolling through her Snapchat feed.

On that faithful day, she came across a post from her long-time crush and decided to gather the courage to send him a message.

“One time, I was so bored from a broken heart, so I went on my Snap and was looking through my contacts. I realised he had posted, so I sent a message saying, ‘I miss you. Where have you been?”

The response to her message was very welcoming, even though the guy seemed a little hurt from her previous rejection.

According to Irene, they began reconnecting through Snapchat, and after some time, the guy, taking another risk, asked her out again, expressing how serious he was.

"This time, he told me he needed something serious, and if I wasn’t ready, I should back off. He said he wasn’t ready to waste time,” she said.

At that moment, Irene decided to give him a try—a decision that has now led to a certified marriage, as they celebrate their union with family and loved ones.

Watch the TikTok video below;

Ghanaian woman's outfit for her engagement

The beautiful bride in the video was dressed in a stunning Kente cloth wrapped around her in the traditional style.

She paired the colourful cloth with a white lace beneath the Kente.

She accessorised with beads, some on her wrist and some on her neck, creating a beautiful look.

For earrings, she wore golden, animal-crafted pieces that perfectly complemented her outfit. She completed the look with a white, feather-like bridal fan.

From her outfit, many could guess that the video was taken on the day of her engagement, a traditional wedding done before the church or court wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh