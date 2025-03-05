Portia Asare Boateng, in an interview, recounted a bad experience from being cast in a movie with a Ghallywood actress

The Kumawood star noted that she lost a role after the Ghallywood actress informed the producer that she could not act with her

Portia Asare Boateng said the Ghallywood actress refused to star with her because she was a local Kumawood actress

Popular Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has recounted a bad experience she had with a fellow actress in the Ghallywood movie industry.

In a recent interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress lamented how actors in the Kumawood movie industry were treated poorly or not taken seriously because of the negative perception of them being uneducated.

The Kumawood actress claimed that she lost a role in a big movie after a prominent actress known for starring in English movies refused to work with her on their movie set.

According to Portia Asare Boateng, the unknown Ghallywood actress immediately rushed to the movie producer to inform him that she was not interested in acting in the same movie as her because she was illiterate and did not get a formal education like her.

She said:

"They have branded us (Kumawood actors) as villagers who did not go to school and cannot speak English. A lot of people used to say it. I was cast in a movie with one of the actresses known for starring in English movies only for the person to go and tell the producer that she could not feature in the same movie with me because I was a local girl."

The Kumawood actress noted that the movie producer later informed her about the unknown actress' remarks about them featuring in the same movie.

She said she was deeply saddened by her fellow actress' remarks since she did not have any formal education at an institution in Ghana.

She said:

"The producer was the same person who informed me of the things she said. I felt sad when he told me. I know that person does not have any classmates in Ghana. I don't know the university or secondary school she attended in this country. She has just travelled outside Ghana so I was deeply hurt when she called me a local girl."

Portia Asare Boateng also recounted her journey, detailing the struggles she overcame to make her dreams of becoming a prominent actress in the Kumawood movie industry a reality.

She also appealed to parents to cater for their children and not depend on the government to avoid them going astray and begging on the streets.

Portia Asare's experience with actress stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user46765426155320 commented:

"Portia, every day someone has said something. Hmm."

Abrempong Maame said:

"Don't mind them, my dear. They are just makeup celebs."

adehyienana8 commented:

"You're the third person to say this about the Accra-based actresses disrespecting Kumawood but when Lil Win tried to stand up for you people, none of you came out to defend him or support him."

