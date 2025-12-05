Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah's pretty wife Anita Sefa Boakye has gone viral with her birthday video

The outspoken and fashionable baby mama of Dr Osei Kwame Despite spent her birthday at the latter's automobile museum

Some social media users have commented on Anita Sefa Boakye's stylish look and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality and style influencer Anita Sefa Boakye celebrated her birthday in grand style.

The beautiful wife of Barima Osei Mensah was spotted at her baby daddy Osei Kwame Despite’s automobile museum in East Legon.

Anita Sefa Boakye, the wife of Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Mensah, slays as she spends her birthday at her baby daddy, Dr Osei Kwame Despite's automobile museum. Photo credit: @focusnblur.

Source: Instagram

Anita Boakye at Despite's Automobile Museum

Anita Sefa Boakye turned a year older on December 3, 2025.

The celebrity mother, known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked effortlessly chic in a black ensemble. She wore a button-down dress with three-quarter sleeves as she sat beside a luxurious blue car.

Anita Sefa Boakye flaunts her baby bump before her birthday on December 3, 2025. Photo credit: @anitasefaboakye.

Source: Instagram

She completed her look with red designer mules, ensuring comfort and style, further elevating her status as a fashion mogul.

For her glam, Anita Sefa Boakye turned heads with her Barbie-inspired hairstyle and flawless makeup, which perfectly complemented her melanin-rich skin tone.

The Instagram video of Anita Sefa Boakye at the Despite Automobile museum at East Legon

Anita Sefa Boakye rocks a brocade dress

In a recent photoshoot, Anita Sefa Boakye looked exquisite in a sleeveless ruffled brocade dress.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s baby mama proudly flaunted her flat tummy after welcoming her first child with Barima Osei Mensah.

Anita Sefa Boakye caught attention with her frontal lace hairstyle as she modelled in black pointed shoes.

The Instagram photo of Anita Sefa Boakye slaying in a stylish dress is below:

Anita Boakye trends in her wedding gown

Anita Sefa Boakye made headlines with her stunning, customized corseted kente gown.

She looked magnificent in the structured kente dress, which accentuated her curves during her traditional wedding.

The style influencer chose not to wear a necklace but completed her wedding glam with beautiful drop earrings.

The Instagram photos of Anita Sefa Boakye rocking her wedding gown is below:

Anita Sefa's brother weds in Kumasi

Anita Boakye's brother has inspired many with unmatched fashion sense. The newest celebrity groom chose to accessorise his outfit with blue handcrafted sandals and a straightforward, vibrant kente outfit.

The handsome gentlemen completed their ensembles with well-fitting Mobutu caps and tailored agbadas. for his traditional wedding.

Dr. Abena Sefa Boakye, the younger sister of Anita Sefa Boakye, is seen in the viral video attending her brother's wedding in a white, glitzy halterneck lace gown.

Dr. Abena Sefa Boakye accessorised her appearance with a blue bridal fan to match her designer shoes and wore a haircut reminiscent of her sister's wedding.

The TikTok video of Anita Sefa Boakye and her siblings are below:

Anita Sefa Boakye attends her brother's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh covered the story of Anita Sefa Boakye, a fashion influencer from Ghana, who stole the show at her younger brother’s extravagant wedding.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s baby mama looked sophisticated in a specially designed outfit and hairstyle.

On Instagram, several social media users commented on Anita Sefa Boakye’s exquisite beauty and her sophisticated sense of style.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh