Nana Aba Anamoah lit up social media after releasing from her recent star-studded event in Accra

The media personality captured the admiration of fans and fashion lovers alike in a gown by Sima Brew

Some social media users have flooded Nana Aba Anamoah's pages with praise, applauding her beauty and grace

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has been in the news lately for her high fashion sense as she effortlessly commanded attention with every appearance.

The former GHOne TV General Manager made a bold fashion statement at the 2025 Euphoria Gala.

Nana Aba Anamoah slays in a classy ball gown at Euphoria Charity Gala. Photo credit: @thenanaba.

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Anamoah rocks a ball gown

The founder of the Women of Valour conference, Nana Aba Anamoah, stole the spotlight at Kevin Vincent's Euphoria Charity Gala in a custom-made gown by Sima Brew.

The outspoken broadcaster showed off some skin in the low-cut neckline gown, which highlighted her flat tummy at the event.

Nana Aba Anamoah flaunts her beauty in a stylish white dress and frontal lace hairstyle. Photo credit: @thenanaba.

Source: UGC

Nana Aba Anamoah looked terrific in heavy makeup, smoky eyes and long eyelashes at the star-studded programme. She opted for a classy frontal lace hairstyle, which was neatly braided at her back.

The Instagram video is below:

Joselyn Dumas rocks black corseted gown

Ghanaian actress and brand ambassador for Goldbod Jewellery, Joselyn Dumas, lived up to expectations with her black gown, which made her skin glow.

She wore a corseted off-shoulder, collared gown which flaunted her voluptuous figure. The fashion model looked like a beauty queen in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle, flawless makeup and red lipstick.

The Instagram photos are below:

Ghanaians comment on Nana Aba Anamoah's look

Some fashion lovers have reacted to Nana Aba Anamoah's look as she showed off skin at a star-studded event. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Dadabee Emmanuel stated:

"Happy New Month May this new chapter bring you joy, peace, success, and opportunities that push you closer to your dreams. Whatever didn’t work last month becomes a lesson, and whatever you desire this month becomes possible. Step into these new days with faith, strength, and gratitude. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful month ahead."

Adepa Amanor stated:

"Green looks good on you. Merry Christmas."

Nana Ama Hanson

"The green is giving, the dress beautiful."

Bakite Yaguibou Adda stated:

"You look amazingly beautiful."

Jerry Springer stated:

"Shieeeee, I love the green dress. Kukubisco's favourite auntie Nana Aba Anamoah."

Efya Asantewaa stated:

"It’s beautiful."

Nana Akyaa Agyemang stated:

"Wow, you look gorgeous."

The Instagram photos are below:

Singer Becca exudes confidence in pleated outfit

Ghanaian singer Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, opted for a two-piece outfit at the star-studded event.

She wore a round-neck, long-sleeve top and a form-fitting pleated skirt as she modelled in pink pointed high heels with embellishment. In the series of photos, John Dumelo's wife served boss chic vibes with her pink designer pantsuit and short hairstyle.

Gifty Dumelo, mother of three kids, grabbed attention with her skin-toned makeup and classy earrings to match her petal-designed sleeves at the event.

The Instagram photos are below:

Hajia4reall trends with her corseted gown

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4reall was among the best-dressed female celebrities at the event.

She stepped out in a deep-neckline, spaghetti-strap corseted gown to support her personal stylist, Kevin Vincent, as he raised funds to promote others in the fashion industry.

Hajia4real fashion designer, did an incredible job with the blend of rhinestones and colourful beads to design the outfit.

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Aba shares setbacks in event organising

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Aba Anamoah, who reportedly said that five men escaped after her conference in France.

She spoke about it for the first time in a viral interview on United Television, which has caused a debate online.

Some social media users have commended Nana Aba Anamoah for sharing this information with the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh