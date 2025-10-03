First videos have emerged online as Anita Sefa Boakye’s junior brother got married to his sweetheart in a lavish ceremony on October 3, 2025

The popular entrepreneur turned heads in a gorgeous dress while her mother, Dr Mrs Sefa Boakye of Anita Hotel fame, dazzled in colourful kente

The scenes from the lavish ceremony stirred admiration on social media, with many Ghanaians praising Anita's exceptional beauty in the photos

First videos have emerged from the wedding of the junior brother of Anita Sefa Boakye, the wife of the CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah.

Anita Sefa Boakye's junior brother gets married in a beautiful and lavish ceremony on October 3, 2025. Image credit: @plus1tv

Source: TikTok

Anita Sefa Boakye’s junior brother and his sweetheart are set to tie the knot in a plush ceremony on October 3.

In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the groom and his groomsmen were seen dressed impeccably as they prepared for the commencement of the ceremony.

Anita Sefa Boakye also showed up looking gorgeous in her wedding dress, her youthful beauty capturing attention on social media.

Below is a TikTok video showing Anita Sefa Boakye and her brother at his wedding.

Anita Sefa Boakye, who has three children with billionaire businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, rose to public prominence after she married Asante royal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Pie, Barimah Osei Mensah, in 2021.

Their lavish wedding ceremony, held in Kumasi, was hailed as one of the most extravagant marriages in Ghanaian history.

Anita Sefa Boakye’s mother dazzles at wedding

Also present at the wedding was the mother of the groom, Dr Mrs Sefa Boakye, popularly known as Anita Hotel.

In a video, she was seen dressed in colourful kente and happily smiling as she went around ensuring everything was ready for the upcoming nuptials.

The video also showed other family members preparing for the big event.

Mrs Sefa Boakye is popular due to her ownership of Anita Hotel, one of the biggest hospitality establishments in the Ashanti Region.

The TikTok video of Anita Hotel at her son’s wedding is below.

Reactions to Anita Boakye at brother's wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the videos from the wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye's brother.

Akosuah💕🌹🌹 said:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 Awww I just love Anita a lot….always looking beautiful all the time."

BeautyVoultgh wrote:

"Please, the grooms men, we are here o. You have a missed call from the single girlies."

Miss Dolcy commented:

"Mother of 4 o s3 5 paa ni!! Girl looks good 😍 ✨️👌 ❤!"

arethapippa said:

"🥰🥹😍😍😍😍 Elegance, she always dresses well!"

Sarah Akanbang wrote:

"The best men please, you all look good wai🙏🙏."

Akosuah💕🌹🌹 commented:

"So those groomsmen…which of them is single? My sister said I should ask please, her phone is spoilt."

Nana Akua Maame❤️🎀🦋 said:

"This family is really blessed 🙏."

Anita Sefa Boakye's brother appears at his plush wedding ceremony on October 3, 2025. Image credit: @plus1tv

Source: TikTok

Anita Boakye flaunts her children with Despite

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Anita Sefa Boakye flaunted her three kids with Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

In a viral video shot at the wedding of her younger sister, Dr Abena Sefa Boakye, she showed off her three children.

