Young businessman Baron Noway has tragically died in a motorcycle accident a few months after graduating from the university

His friends confirmed the news of the social media personality's death with details about the accident on Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Social media users express heartbreak and condolences for the passing of Baron Noway, a popular figure based in Berekum

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A young businessman and social media personality, Emmanuel Asumadu, popularly known as Baron Noway, has reportedly passed away in an accident, a few months after graduating from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Berekum-based businessman Baron Noway dies in a tragic motorcycle accident a few months after graduating from the university. Photo source: @baron.noway2, @soon_dat_boy1

Source: TikTok

The tragic incident involving Baron Noway reportedly happened in Berekum on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

What happened to Berekum-based businessman Baron Noway?

The exact circumstances leading to the tragic demise of Baron Noway remain unknown.

However, according to Velma, an associate interviewed by TikTok blogger GH Obra TV Report on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the late Ghanaian businessman, who owned Emmaluxe Lighting in Berekum, informed her that he was going to run an errand in town around 1 pm.

She noted that she initially doubted that Baron had been involved in a motorbike accident after hearing some women wailing on the streets.

Velma stated that another close friend later called to confirm the businessman's accident and subsequent demise at the hospital.

Speaking on the tragic incident, blogger GH Obra TV Report narrated that Baron, who was riding a motorcycle before his demise, collided with a vehicle on the Dormaa road while on his way to claim some items.

He also stated that the deceased tragically passed away instantly after the collision.

Footage shared by the blogger also showed several individuals closing down Baron's business venture after news of his demise emerged.

The TikTok video detailing businessman Baron Noway's demise in the motorbike accident is below:

Who was Berekum-based businessman Baron Noway?

Baron Noway, real name Emmanuel Asumadu, was a popular young businessman and social media personality based in Berekum in the Bono Region of Ghana.

He was the owner of Emmaluxe Lighting, a business venture that provided lighting solutions to both private individuals and corporate entities.

He graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon, from the College of Humanities with a Bachelor's Degree in February 2026.

Former TV3 Ghana's Strongest contestant Eric Asa Boadu, popularly known as Home Boy, has reportedly passed away. Photo source: @tv3ghana, @naspa.gh

Source: TikTok

Baron appeared to have had close ties with some prominent Ghanaian musical artists.

Videos from his TikTok page showed him hanging out with Asakaa group members Jay Bahd, Beeztrap KOTM, Reggie, O'Kenneth and Skyface SDW.

Other photos of him with award-winning rappers Sarkodie and Medikal have also gone viral on social media.

The TikTok video of Baron Noway's graduation ceremony is below:

The TikTok video of Baron Noway hanging out with Ghanaian musicians is below:

Businessman Baron Noway's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rush-in commented:

"Somebody son o. Aww, my God."

Elliot said:

"Aww, first time seeing him. Rest well, champ."

Cheroo Blinkz wrote:

"Life is unfair. Rest well, brother😭."

Former Ghana's Strongest star Home Boy dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana's Strongest star Home Boy died at his base in the Ashanti Region.

News of the reality show participant's demise surfaced online on Thursday, May 7, 2026, as netizens mourned.

Source: YEN.com.gh