Ghanaian entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has gone viral for allegedly dressing inappropriately on UTV on December 6, 2025

The woman of valour and mother of one flaunted her fine legs in a short black dress as she arrived on set to talk about Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements

Some social media users have commented on MC Yaa Yeboah's skimpy outfit and red leather shiny bag on Instagram

Ghanaian entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has gone viral after she wore a daring outfit to a live television programme.

The UTV presenter was recently accused of allegedly imitating Kwame A-Plus's wife, Akosua Vee's, looks on the show.

MC Yaa Yeboah flaunts her fine legs in a short black dress. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: Instagram

MC Yaa Yeboah rocks a mini dress

MC Yaa Yeboah's latest look has sparked conversation due to her sartorial choice as a guest on United Showbiz on December 6, 2025.

She wore a long-sleeved short bodycon dress which flaunted her fine legs. The mother-of-one styled her look with a black belt with gold-plated chains as she modelled in classy high heels.

MC Yaa Yeboah shows her face without makeup before appearing on the UTV entertainment show in a short dress. Photo credit: @mcyaayeboah.

Source: Instagram

MC Yaa Yeboah grabbed attention with her long frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that brightened her dark skin.

The Instagram video of MC Yaa Yeboah's mini dress on UTV is below:

Ghanaians blast MC Yaa Yeboah over poor dressing

Some social media users have slammed MC Yaa Yeboah after she wore an 'inappropriate' dress to discuss issues about the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba's funeral on UTV.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Emeliaagao stated:

"My brave lady is in the building 👏👏."

Itsabena-uk stated:

"It’s crazy how some women are soooo beautiful but then don’t know how to dress at all… she is a gorgeous woman but I don’t know."

Mel_likes_fashion commented:

"Women should know how to dress and the kind of dresses for TV programs, Events,Parties, Lunch, Dinner etc."

Yaa papabi stated:

"UTV abua nkrofuo paaa ooo 💕 ❤️."

Desfashionablylate commented:

"Dimples upon dimples, she could have worn something decent. What happened to modesty? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 wei if I talk p3! Utv foɔ di asɛm bɛ ba ohh🤣🤣🤣."

Dianaasante stated:

"Why Papa She's songs at the background 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Yaaafia stated:

"One shouldn’t handle bulky bags at night, especially with this kinda dressing lmao jare."

KwakuManu stated:

"This lady need work out. Way3 s3 improper fraction so nice 😊. Imagine this lady mocking Akosua Serwaa aah Awurade hw3 ne ho bi hmm."

The Instagram video is below:

MC Yaa Yeboah slays in a bodycon dress

For her recent photoshoot, MC Yaa Yeboah put her curves in a bodycon dress, which she styled with matching stockings.

The outspoken media personality opted for a centre-parted curly hairstyle to cascade down her back, keeping the attention on her ruched dress.

She turned heads with her black stilettos as she arrived at the UTV studio to share her candid opinion on trending matters.

The Instagram photos are below:

MC Yaa Yeboah blasts Odo Broni

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MC Yaa Yeboah criticised the wives of the late Daddy Lumba for delaying his burial.

The UTV host asserted that none of them are assured a place in heaven simply because they are widows.

Sharp responses followed MC Yaa Yeboah's remarks regarding the late Daddy Lumba's wives.

Source: YEN.com.gh