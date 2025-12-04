Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa has publicly joined Team Legal Wives after her latest online video went viral

She shared her views on the tension between the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Odo Broni, and the family head

Some social media users have commented on Oheneni Adazoa's videos, which she shared on her TikTok handle

Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa has sent well wishes to the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

This came after the German-based Ghanaian appealed to a higher court to be recognised as the only surviving wife of the late highlife musician.

Oheneni Adazoa claims the Lord will fight for the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, after the court ruling in the Odo Broni case. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Oheneni Adazoa 'supports' Akosua Serwaa

Oheneni Adazoa has criticised fans who slammed Akosua Serwaa for allegedly neglecting her husband in Ghana while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Europe.

Sharing her personal experience, the Ghanaian media personality disclosed that she has the utmost respect for the late Daddy Lumba's first wife for raising his children alone in Germany.

Akosua Serwaa cries as she arrives at her husband's mansion, where he lived with Odo Broni for over 11 years before his death. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

She explained that being a single mother, paying for mortgages and other bills, requires more hours of work than most people imagine.

The radio segment has gained significant traction and has been shared widely.

The Instagram video is below:

Oheneni Adazoa weeps discussing Akosua Serwaa’s struggles

In another video during her live radio show, Oheneni Adazoa could not hold back her tears as she sympathised with Akosua Serwaa.

The radio host boldly stated that the late Daddy Lumba's first wife's face visibly showed someone who had suffered throughout her life.

She further sent words of encouragement to Akosua Serwaa during the live broadcast, urging her to trust God to fight her battles.

The TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa supporting the musician's first wife is below:

Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa backing Akosua Serwaa

Oheneni Adazoa's emotional TikTok video has sparked conversations after she blamed Ghanaians for ignoring the truth and embracing lies. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Obaapaserwaa stated:

"To those who are saying Mummy Akosua didn’t come to Ghana, my question is what prevented DL too from going to his wife. DL didn’t try koraa 💔💔💔."

Akosuah young rech stated:

"Amen 😭🙏 thank you my lady ❤️."

Sweet xenorita stated:

"Am teary 😭😭😭."

Ohemaa Naa reacted:

"It’s sad how people are treating this case hhhmmm, 3ya ooo."

ayiwasika stated:

"Mummy, you have reminded me of a Christian movie title "Cover Your Head" that's what she did."

Adwoa Manu commented:

"Taking care of children is also part of marital responsibility, so kudos to maa serwaa 🫶🏻 some of us love her ❤️🥰. Awwww I'm sad all over again 😭😭😭😭😭."

theloveisreal reacted:

"Mommy God bless I love her no matter what 🥰🥰🥰."

Koomson Brown commented:

"My Lady is always positive, she always says the truth."

The TikTok video is below:

Abena Moet says women shouldn't trust men

Meanwhile, Ghanaian media personality Abena Moet has warned women against adding their husbands’ names to family properties.

The Neat FM presenter claimed the late Daddy Lumba was a 'user' who took advantage of his first wife, who helped him secure German citizenship.

In the context of Akosua Serwaa's legal battles, Abena Moet cautioned women to pursue their own projects when in relationships.

The Instagram video is below:

Ola Michael discusses Daddy Lumba's Ghana relocation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael had alleged that the late Daddy Lumba relocated to Ghana for personal gain.

He claimed that the singer left Akosua Serwaa and their newborn baby in 2010 to be with his second wife, with many commenting on the detailed analysis.

