The funeral planning members of the late Daddy Lumba have included over 80 cousins of the late singer's flyer

This bold decision has generated conversations online, as many claimed this was the first time they have seen flyers with many names

Some social media users have commented on Daddy Lumba's final funeral flyer, which blogger Felix Adomako posted

The final funeral poster of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has sparked conversations online.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and the funeral planning committee listed the names of the surviving wives and cousins, which has gone viral online.

Daddy Lumba's funeral committee members write the names of his 88 cousins on his funeral poster. Photo credit: @realdaddylumba.

88 cousins of Daddy Lumba on flyer

In a viral Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, some Ghanaians reacted to a post by blogger Felix Adomako. The funeral flyer circulating online included the names of 88 cousins of the late Daddy Lumba.

The flyer sparked curiosity online, as many people never imagined the singer had such a large extended family.

According to research, the Makra Mo hitmaker's family lineage has deep roots in both the Ashanti and Akyem traditions.

Some social media users suggested that listing all 88 cousins on the funeral programme was to ensure no one felt left out during the mourning period.

Others joked that Daddy Lumba's family head might need a separate venue to gather all his cousins, their spouses, and children in one place.

Ghanaians react to Daddy Lumba's funeral poster

Nana Obiri Yeboah Emmanuel

"I have read all the names and I haven't seen afia schwarzenegger name oo or the printing press forget about her."

Joan Norman reacted:

"The widows are 3 ooooo. You forgot Mrs Papa Shee Fosu."

Bernard Boye stated:

"They forgot to include Papa Shee Fosuh…he is supposed to be part of the by force siblings."

Dianne Adarquah stated:

"Na Lumba nua barima Papa Shee din w) hen?."

Rabi Lamp commented:

"The fact thy had to list all 88 cousins should tell you what kinda family this is."

Rebecca Mercedez Dufie Appiah stated:

"I didn’t see Papa Shee’s name on the siblings."

Fred Kankam Manteaw stated:

"The march 13th one is Papashe's own funeral date with maa Gina. Akosua serwaa personal assistant."

Nana Acheampong Arrives in Ghana for Daddy Lumba’s Funeral

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong has arrived in Ghana for the Daddy Lumba's final funeral rites.

As the family prepares to bury the late singer, the iconic musician’s close friend has asked for peace.

Nana Acheampong, the second half of the erstwhile Lumba Brothers duo, was photographed at Kotoka International Airport on December 3, 2025, according to an Instagram post.

The late Daddy Lumba and Nana Acheampong performed in Ghana before his demise. Photo credit: @kabfam.

He urged Ghanaians to ignore the controversy surrounding the late Lumba’s funeral and to attend the event, as stated in the video description posted online.

I arrived in the motherland last night. Together, let's honour my brother, Daddy Lumba. Once again, my condolences to the family and loved ones," he stated.

Akosua Serwaa to appeal court decision

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akosua Serwaa's attorney, who claimed that his client would never accept the recent court verdict in favour of Odo Broni.

Attorney William Kusi stated his client, the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, would appeal the ruling in a viral video.

Some social media users have reacted to Papa Shee's comments, which were in favour of Akosua Serwaa.

