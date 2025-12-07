Asantehene's daughter, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, attended a public event with her adorable daughter

Otumfuo's daughter, who is also known as Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, wore an all-black two-piece outfit

Social media users who saw the video of the two close relations of the Asantehene shared their varied thoughts

Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, the daughter of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was seen at a public event with a little girl who is most likely her child.

This is a rare appearance with her child, who is Otumfuo's granddaughter, as she often attends public events alone.

In an Instagram video, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, who is also known as Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, was seen arriving at the Rhythms on the Runway event with the little girl.

She held her daughter’s hand as they descended the stairs.

The princess wore an all-black two-piece outfit paired with a wine-coloured bag and other accessories.

She smiled and interacted with a few people she met, including bloggers and photographers.

One blogger briefly engaged the little girl, asking how she was doing, and the girl responded that she was fine.

Dr Caryn Agyemang Prempeh’s daughter wore trousers and a top. She had a hairband on and carried a handbag to complete her simple yet classy look.

Reactions to public appearance of Otumfuo's grandkid

