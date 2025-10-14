Ghanaian entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has blasted the late Daddy Lumba's wives in a trending video

The UTV presenter claimed that being a widow doesn't guarantee any of them a spot in Heaven

MC Yaa Yeboah's controversial comments about the late Daddy Lumba and his wives have sparked emotions online

Ghanaian entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has caused a stir after making comments about the late Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, and his alleged second wife, Odo Broni.

This came after Akosua Serwaa, who was based in Germany with her children, filed an injunction to stop the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu’s funeral from taking place on December 6, 2025.

MC Yaa Yeboah rebukes the late Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni in a viral video.

MC Yaa Slams Odo Broni on TV

Speaking on UTV, MC Yaa Yeboah disclosed that the two women who had children with Daddy Lumba should settle their differences and proceed to bury him as earlier announced.

She claimed that fighting over who deserves to perform the widow rites would not take any of them to heaven or reduce their belly fat.

MC Yaa Yeboah boldly stated that there are lots of events lined up in December, and she, along with other Ghanaians, is ready to party and end the year in grand style.

Ghanaians blast MC Yaa for insulting Lumba

Entertainment pundit Arnold has lashed out at MC Yaa Yeboah for meddling in the late Daddy Lumba's wives' feud. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kwaku Mensah stated:

"Using the whole program discussing one topic, no timing, panellists interrupt anyhow. The program has turned to beans."

Nana Nana

"Arnold is our guy, paa .. well said, brother, as always. Brother Carlo,s you said it all. Mrs Akosua Serwaa is a strong woman.. It’s not easy raising kids abroad, even if you are married, let alone by yourself. Some people speak anyhow, but unless you walk in someone’s shoes, you should never speak against anyone. Life is not easy."

Byna Obeyaa Bronii stated:

"Circumstantial evidence doesn’t override statutory law. If the first wife proves a valid Ordinance marriage, no amount of cohabitation or social recognition can validate a second marriage. The law is clear on this mukui."

The Facebook video of MC Yaa Yeboah blasting Daddy Lumba's wives is below:

MC Yeboah Blasts Akosua Serwaa After Lawsuit

In another video, MC Yaa Yeboah slammed 62-year-old widow Akosua Serwaa for fighting over Daddy Lumba’s body when, according to her, she didn’t fight for his love while he was alive.

The late Daddy Lumba's first wife Akosua Serwaa attends his one-week observance. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

She asked Akosua Serwaa why she kept quiet for 17 years while Odo Broni cared for her sick husband and bore him six children.

MC Yaa Yeboah added that it was foolish to pay a lawyer to fight over a dead body.

The Facebook video of MC Yaa Yeboah blasting Akosua Serwaa is below:

Bishop Ajagurajah Supports Odo Broni as Lumba's Widow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on controversial spiritual leader Bishop Ajagurajah, who commented on the fiery feud between Daddy Lumba’s two surviving wives.

The man of God disclosed that Akosua Serwaa doesn’t deserve a share of the late icon’s estate because she was absent while he was ill.

Bishop Ajagurajah’s recent statements have sparked controversy online, with some Ghanaians siding with Odo Broni and others fiercely defending the first wife.

