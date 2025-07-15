Ghanaian entertainment personality Ayisha Modi has blasted MC Yaa Yeboah for insulting some Ghanaian politicians

On July 13, MC Yaa Yeboah urged politicians to contact their family members and wives to fight during elections

Some social media users have commented on Ayisha Modi's video, where she claimed that nobody respects MC Yaa Yeboah's opinions in Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian entertainment personality Ayisha Modi has publicly criticised media personality MC Yaa Yeboah for her remarks regarding the alarming electoral violence that occurred during the Ablekuma North election rerun.

MC Yaa Yeboah, known for her forthright commentary and as a prominent face on platforms like United Showbiz, made headlines on July 12, 2025, during a heated discussion about the chaotic election climate.

Ayisha Modi slams MC Yaa Yeboah on Instagram over her remarks on political culture in Ghana following electoral violence during the Ablekuma North rerun. Photo credit: @mcyaayeboah

Source: Instagram

MC Yaa Yeboah blasts politicians

During the show, MC Yaa Yeboah expressed her outrage at politicians who, she claims, facilitated the unrest by mobilising thugs via social media platforms.

"Politicians who incite violence through their posts should bow their heads in shame. Those tweets by certain individuals that encourage violence are not just irresponsible; they're destructive. Where are the family members of these perpetrators? By recruiting someone's breadwinner to engage in violence, they are committing a grave injustice."

The Instagram video is below:

Ayisha Modi slams MC Yaa Yeboah

In a fiery response to MC Yaa Yeboah's statements, Ayisha Modi, also a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, dismissed the pundit's critiques as baseless and self-serving.

"Who are you to speak so boldly. When we talk about influential voices in this country, yours is not among them. Spare us your unnecessary commentary. Do you truly believe Ghana belongs to you? Your presence irritates me."

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

original_joyce_1 stated:

"This one de3 I support Ayisha with taazin bags of cement 😂girl nu ni ho yɛ mi ashi ruff."

staga55 stated:

"Truth is bitter, big ups MC Yaa Yeboah, you said it all, so it's a surprise that people who are expected to know better are in support of the shameful acts that went on."

efya.peridot2 stated:

"Last slide made a lot of sense, especially where the lady turned and started crying 😂."

abdulrahim8512 stated:

"Queen mother herself has spoken😂😂😂."

The Instagram video is below:

MC Yaa Yeboah travels to the US

In 2024, MC Yaa Yeboah travelled abroad and was spotted at the Potomac Mills outlet mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, where she shared her experiences with her followers.

MC Yaa Yeboah enjoys her vacation in the US. Photo credit: @mcyaayeboah.

Source: TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, she jammed to one of Kendrick Lamar's songs, skillfully mimicking his dance moves in the snow while dressed in eye-catching thigh-high boots, further solidifying her status as both a media personality and an entertainer.

Ayisha Modi jabs her ex-husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ayisha Modi, who has reignited the craze about her 2023 divorce from Abass Sariki Giwa.

The controversial businessman was called out by the viral phenomenon, which also incited Ghanaians into not business with him.

Social media users commented on their failed marriage in the video, which gained a lot of attention at the time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh