Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton’s children have turned a year older. The proud celebrity mother has posted photos of her children on Instagram.

Diana Hamilton's Twins Turn 15: Singer Shares Beautiful Birthday Photos With an Emotional Message

Diana Hamilton’s children celebrate their birthday

The award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician has warmed hearts with her latest photos. The Aha Ye hitmaker was overjoyed as she shared photos of her fraternal twin children on December 9, 2025, to mark their 15th birthday.

Diana Hamilton’s daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, wore a short-sleeved white lace dress and beautiful long braids to complete her look.

The young style influencer accessorised her outfit with a designer wristwatch with a chain strap as she posed for the cameras.

Diana Hamilton’s son looked elegant in a three-quarter-sleeved white shirt and brown trousers while flaunting his designer wristwatch.

"15 years ago, God remembered me and made me a mother of twins. Today, I’m overflowing with gratitude for the lives of Michaela and Michael. Help me thank God for His goodness and wish them a blessed, joyful birthday. Happy 15th Birthday, my miracles."

Diana Hamilton celebrates her birthday

For her recent birthday on December 3, 2025, Diana Hamilton looked flawless in a short-sleeved maxi dress for her photoshoot.

She wore a lace frontal side-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and long eyelashes.

Ghanaian musician accessorised her look with handmade African beads, which added a touch of elegance to her appearance.

"From my lips to Your ears, From my heart to Your heart… All I want to say is thank You. Thank You for another year of life, For being my God, And for how far You’ve brought me. Happy Birthday to me. Aha Ye."

Diana Hamilton’s ‘daughter’ marries in grand style

Diana Hamilton’s personal assistant, Maame Pomaa, made such a gorgeous bride. The event planner looked flawless in a stylish blue corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding as the gospel star featured in a viral video.

For the white wedding, Diana Hamilton’s ‘daughter’, who bears a striking resemblance to the co-founder of DH by DH, couldn’t stop crying as the woman of God prophesied into her life.

Diana Hamilton prayed for a successful marriage, more children, divine grace, and for her to preach in all her songs.

The mother and daughter duo shared an emotional moment as the melanin bride shed tears of joy in a trending video.

Diana Hamilton donates blackboard to a school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Hamilton, who was enstooled as a queenmother after funding developmental projects in parts of Ghana.

The famous songstress and her team presented blackboards to a school to aid in teaching and learning.

Some social media users commented on Diana Hamilton’s videos.

