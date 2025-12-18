Daddy Lumba: Former Adenta MP Kojo Adu Asare Professes Love for Odo Broni After Husband’s Burial
- Kojo Adu Asare has expressed his interest in having a romantic affair with Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, days after her husband's burial
- In a video, the former Adenta constituency MP also criticised the critics of the late highlife legend's second wife over their verbal attacks
- Kojo Adu Asare's admiration for Daddy Lumba's second wife Odo Broni has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Adenta Constituency, Kojo Adu Asare, has expressed admiration for the late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, days after her husband's burial on Saturday, December 13, 2025.
The funeral service for the late Daddy Lumba was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, several months after the late singer passed away at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, following a battle with illness.
Several important Ghanaian dignitaries, including Nana Acheampong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Dr Frank Amoakohene, attended the solemn event.
Some family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his children, younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and second wife Odo Broni, were present to bid farewell to the late singer.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, elder sister Ernestina Fosu, Papa Shee, and other members of the immediate family, who were in a public dispute with the Abusuapanin over the funeral arrangements, did not attend after failing to get an injunction on the event.
Kojo Asare professes love for Odo Broni
In an interview with Asempa FM on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, Kojo Asare praised Odo Broni for her beautiful looks.
He noted that he was unmarried and was interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with Odo Broni after she performs her widowhood rites for a year after Daddy Lumba's death.
He said:
"In fact, Odo Broni is an exceptionally beautiful woman. I admire everything about her, especially her calm and gentle character. My heart is deeply drawn to her, and I wish to pursue a loving relationship with her after she has completed the widowhood rites."
Agya Koo defends Papa Shee, recounts his past good deeds amid criticisms over Lumba's family dispute
The former Adenta MP slammed critics of the late highlife singer's second wife over the insults hurled at her over her dispute with the first wife, Akosua Serwaa.
Kojo Asare also stated that he would like to marry Odo Broni and help her raise her six children and elevate the late Daddy Lumba's legacy.
The TikTok video of Kojo Adu Asare professing his love for Odo Broni is below:
Kojo's admiration for Odo Broni stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Officials commented:
"Odo Broni's attitude made great men fall in love again."
Yaa Thursday wrote:
"She is beautiful than those insulting her."
Brishina Emporium said:
"Most prominent people are supporting Odo Broni."
Kaakyire_2017 commented:
"Wisdom is speaking. Team legal wives, come and listen to sense."
Akosua Serwaa's children dine with Odo Broni
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's children dined with Odo Broni at a restaurant days after Daddy Lumba's burial on Saturday, December 13, 2025.
In a video, the late singer's second wife and children showed off their close bond and unity as they sat with each other in public.
Footage of Akosua Serwaa's children spending time with Odo Broni at the restaurant triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh