Kojo Adu Asare has expressed his interest in having a romantic affair with Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, days after her husband's burial

In a video, the former Adenta constituency MP also criticised the critics of the late highlife legend's second wife over their verbal attacks

Kojo Adu Asare's admiration for Daddy Lumba's second wife Odo Broni has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Adenta Constituency, Kojo Adu Asare, has expressed admiration for the late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, days after her husband's burial on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The funeral service for the late Daddy Lumba was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, several months after the late singer passed away at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, following a battle with illness.

Several important Ghanaian dignitaries, including Nana Acheampong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Dr Frank Amoakohene, attended the solemn event.

Some family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his children, younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and second wife Odo Broni, were present to bid farewell to the late singer.

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, elder sister Ernestina Fosu, Papa Shee, and other members of the immediate family, who were in a public dispute with the Abusuapanin over the funeral arrangements, did not attend after failing to get an injunction on the event.

Kojo Asare professes love for Odo Broni

In an interview with Asempa FM on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, Kojo Asare praised Odo Broni for her beautiful looks.

He noted that he was unmarried and was interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with Odo Broni after she performs her widowhood rites for a year after Daddy Lumba's death.

He said:

"In fact, Odo Broni is an exceptionally beautiful woman. I admire everything about her, especially her calm and gentle character. My heart is deeply drawn to her, and I wish to pursue a loving relationship with her after she has completed the widowhood rites."

The former Adenta MP slammed critics of the late highlife singer's second wife over the insults hurled at her over her dispute with the first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

Kojo Asare also stated that he would like to marry Odo Broni and help her raise her six children and elevate the late Daddy Lumba's legacy.

The TikTok video of Kojo Adu Asare professing his love for Odo Broni is below:

Kojo's admiration for Odo Broni stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Officials commented:

"Odo Broni's attitude made great men fall in love again."

Yaa Thursday wrote:

"She is beautiful than those insulting her."

Brishina Emporium said:

"Most prominent people are supporting Odo Broni."

Kaakyire_2017 commented:

"Wisdom is speaking. Team legal wives, come and listen to sense."

Akosua Serwaa's children dine with Odo Broni

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's children dined with Odo Broni at a restaurant days after Daddy Lumba's burial on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

In a video, the late singer's second wife and children showed off their close bond and unity as they sat with each other in public.

Footage of Akosua Serwaa's children spending time with Odo Broni at the restaurant triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

