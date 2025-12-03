Neat FM presenter and host of Entertainment GH, Ola Michael, has explained why the late Daddy Lumba relocated to Ghana

Ghanaian radio presenter Ola Michael has shared his thoughts on why the late Daddy Lumba relocated to Ghana.

Speaking on Neat FM, he dismissed claims that the late highlife legend returned to Ghana to seek medical treatment.

Ola Michael has explained why the late Daddy Lumba relocated to Ghana after he received his German citizenship.

Ola Michael alleges Daddy Lumba 'used' Akosua Serwaa

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Ola Michael has disclosed that the late Daddy Lumba left behind his first wife and newborn in Germany to have an extramarital affair with Odo Broni, who was a teenager.

Speaking as a host on Neat FM on December 2, 2025, he claimed that the late singer deceived the world by saying he was returning to Ghana to seek medical treatment after his wife took a loan to help him secure German citizenship.

He added that, based on the information presented in court concerning Daddy Lumba’s marriage to Odo Broni, the musician returned to Ghana around 2010, the same year the marriage reportedly took place.

"If he relocated to Ghana in 2010 and it was said in court that he married Odo Broni in 2010, then you’re telling us the reason why Lumba left abroad. He didn’t leave abroad because he was sick; he left because he wanted to marry Odo Broni,” he said.

"Because he got a woman in Ghana, he left his children and the woman who helped him gain German citizenship. If anyone would say he returned to Ghana because he was sick, then the person would be a liar," he shared.

"The letter Akosua Serwaa brought stated that in 2018, she confronted Lumba, asking him whether he had a wife in Ghana. According to her, he left her for another woman after she went through pain, different types of abuse and trauma."

"There were also rumours that she poisoned Lumba, but they’re not true. It means he abandoned his family to start a new one," he explained.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaians react to Ola Michael's video

Some social media users have applauded radio presenter Ola Michael for speaking the truth about the late Daddy Lumba's marital issues. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mavis Amin stated:

"May god continue bless you bro."

Nana Yaw Owusu stated:

"Oh no Ola na onim nyansa saaa May God grant him more wisdom, strength and long life."

Anabi Issah Lamini stated:

"God bless Ola. May God protect and guard ur marriage. More peace and endless blessings."

Van Der Waal stated:

"If not in Ghana, where else could this nonsense happen?."

Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni weep at the late Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Ola Michael says Daddy Lumba was unfaithful

The radio presenter Ola Michael said that, in his judgment, Lumba had connections with other women throughout his time with Akosua Serwaa, which resulted in children.

According to him, these situations highlight the challenges she supposedly suffered.

"Mind you, when Daddy Lumba was married to Akosua, he was still dating other women and had children with them, so you can imagine what the woman has gone through all these years," he said.

Ola Michael further criticised the legal representatives said to be associated with Daddy Lumba, accusing them of being one-sided in the matter.

"The lawyers who claimed to be representing Daddy Lumba are also being biased. They were supposed to represent everything and everyone surrounding Lumba, but they chose to be one-sided," he added.

The Instagram video is below:

Abena Moet cautions married women about joint properties

