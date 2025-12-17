Agya Koo has reacted to the criticisms Papa Shee has received over his support for Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa

In a video, the veteran Kumawood actor spoke about his relationship with the evangelist and his past good deeds

Agya Koo's defence of Papa Shee amid the criticisms against him has triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has defended former highlife musician-turned-evangelist Papa Shee amid public criticisms over his involvement in the dispute that ensued between Daddy Lumba's family members before his burial.

Agya Koo defends Papa Shee amid criticism over his support for Akosua Serwaa in the dispute between Daddy Lumba's family members. Photo source: Agya Koo, Papa Shee, @tina_news_gh

Following Daddy Lumba's death at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025 and the subsequent one-week observation ceremony on August 30, a dispute ensued between the members of the late highlife legend's family.

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based wife, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the Ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The court's decision did not go down well with the late musician's first widow, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Papa Shee, a former mentee of the late Daddy Lumba, has been among the numerous vocal supporters of his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, with whom he has a long personal relationship.

Evangelist Papa Shee preaches against Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, amid the musician's funeral dispute. Photo source: @gists_online, @teetrends53, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Papa Shee has often disparaged his late mentor's second wife, Odo Broni, including preaching against her during his evangelical works.

Papa Shee was also supportive of Daddy Lumba's immediate family's failed attempt to secure an injunction on the late singer's funeral before he was buried on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

His actions have seen him receive heavy criticisms from supporters of Odo Broni, including media personality Captain Smart, comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, and many others.

Agya Koo defends Papa Shee amid criticism

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, Agya Koo expressed disappointment over the treatment Papa Shee has received for his involvement in the dispute between Daddy Lumba's family members.

He stated that he had a personal relationship with the evangelist, whom he claimed provided him with accommodation whenever he travelled to the US.

Agya Koo noted that Papa Shee was a supportive friend who always showed loyalty to his associates in every situation.

The Kumawood actor said the evangelist was among the most genuine men of God he had encountered in his life and was a truthful individual.

Agya Koo recounted some of Papa Shee's past good deeds in the US and promised to share more stories about the evangelist later.

The TikTok video of Agya Koo defending Papa Shee amid criticisms is below:

Reactions to Agya Koo defending Papa Shee

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rudiger commented:

"For once, this man is speaking sense."

Aabiluv wrote:

"I need a Papa Shee in my life."

Aasantewahh commented:

"Papa, Nyame nhyira wo for seeing, speaking and supporting the truth."

