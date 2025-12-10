Ghanaian gospel musician Stella Aba Seal, who has been ordained a reverend minister, has called out some young musicians

Award-winning veteran gospel musician Stella Aba Seal has called out Ghanaian creatives for what she perceives as their being disrespectful.

The Okura Ye Mu hitmaker made a bold statement about the youth, which has sparked conversations online.

Stella Seal claims Ghanaians don't respect veterans

Stella Aba Seal has openly stated that the young people in the entertainment industry don't respect trailblazers. She highlighted that many young musicians use her songs without seeking her permission.

In an exclusive interview with AJ Poundz on Onua Showtime, she lamented that the perceived bad behaviour among the youth was very painful and discouraging.

Stella Aba Seal pointed out that the problem is indicative of a larger social issue in Ghana. She maintained that recognising pioneers is not ingrained in the country's culture and that this is the case in all creative industries.

"This universe is governed by physical, spiritual, and universal rules, all of which are effective. The rules in the air will take care of you if I remain silent. The laws that God has put in place will still apply if I say 'hmm'.

What you sow is what you will reap is one of the laws. Karmic laws apply. No matter how often you use grace, pray, or speak in tongues, karma will eventually catch up with you. Tomorrow, if not today, then."

Stella Seal claims veteran musicians are ignored

Stella Aba Seal also claimed that veteran actors and entertainers are considered attention seekers within the industry.

She emphasised that when the elderly in the entertainment industry try to correct the youth on how to relate with veterans, they claim the intention is to trend.

The Odo Moroso hitmaker added that the veteran singers have laid the foundation for the youth and paved the way for their benefits.

She also voiced her displeasure with the way young musicians manage the use of classic songs:

"Some don't call before using your song, while others record first and just let the owners know when they're ready to be released. There are times when you just realise that they've already done it without your consent. We have done a lot of education on telling people to appreciate us after inviting us because we pay for our recordings ourselves."

Stella Seal compares Ghana, Nigeria’s entertainment industries

The female musician and style influencer applauded the stakeholders in the Nigerian entertainment industry for having a good relationship with the veteran actors and musicians.

She claimed that young stars in Nigeria always visit the legends with gifts to receive their blessings to progress in their careers.

Stella Aba Seal commended Onua TV presenter and actress Nana Ama McBrown for honouring the pacesetters in the industry.

