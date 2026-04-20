Lil Win has raised eyebrows among his fans after he announced his return to school years after dropping out

In a video, the Kumawood actor unveiled the institution he has been enrolled in and the course he is studying

Kwadwo Nkansah's return to the classroom, which many least expected, has triggered a debate on social media

Kumawood actor and singer Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has announced his return to school, sparking a stir online.

Lil Win wows fans as he allegedly returns to the classroom years after dropping out of school. Image credit: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on the TikTok page of Tina News Gh, the actor disclosed that he was currently taking his education seriously.

Detailing the institution he has been enrolled in, Lil Win stated that he attends Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology ( KNUST).

According to the Kumawood star, he has taken up English lessons to improve his fluency in the language.

“I am currently going to school. I am studying English at KNUST,” he said.

Lil Win disclosed that his return to school has been the reason why his expression in the English language has improved.

The unexpected announcement from Lil Win has caught the attention of Ghanaians, as they expressed their disbelief.

The Instagram video of Lil Win is below:

Reactions to Lil Win's return to school

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the Kumawood actor wowed fans with claims of being enrolled in KNUST.

Emmanuel Focus wrote:

“Please, does he have a senior high certificate? Because I thought that before you go to university, you should have an SS certificate.”

Elorm Moses Akoto wrote:

“What certificate did he use? Without the basics and SHS, you can go to university, congratulations though.”

Patrika wrote:

“Lilwin, if it is true, put it in mind that you are there to learn, not to act movies. Be focused.”

Stephen wrote:

“Everything seems possible when you have money.”

Nyantekyie Vincent wrote:

“Congratulations to you, Legendary Kwadwo Nkansah.”

Lil Win celebrates his BECE students

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Nkansah once took to social media to celebrate his school, Great Minds International’s, second batch of JHS graduates.

In expressing his delight, Lil Win, in a Facebook post, shared a video to show how the students who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) were being cheered by their juniors, apparently as they exited the school's compound neatly dressed in their tracksuits.

In his caption of the video, Lil Win congratulated the students on completing the final examination and sought God's guidance and protection for them as they await their results.

He also commended the school management as well as the teachers for the good work done in preparing the students for the exam.

"Congratulations to my 2nd Batch Adom Nhyira mo….. It’s my prayer to God to protect you all . We are proud of you …. Great minds love you all. Thanks to the school management and teachers," he wrote.

A YouTube video of Lil Win’s school is below:

Lil Win displayed generosity after he was spotted spraying cash for school children. Image credit: Lil Win

Source: Instagram

Lil Win sprays cash on school children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win displayed generosity after he was spotted spraying cash for school children to collect.

Ghanaians praised the actor for his act of generosity and expressed hope that he would extend his kind action to their areas

Source: YEN.com.gh