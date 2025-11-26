Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has won the Most Stylish Female Celebrity of 2025

Top five Ghanaian celebrities, including a famous media personality, were nominated in the same category

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stylish photos on Instagram and Facebook

Onua Showtime’s Nana Ama McBrown, known in private life as Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, has won a prestigious award.

The famous Kumawood actress was nominated among the top five female celebrities with a unique fashion sense.

Ghanaians vote Nana Ama McBrown as the Most Stylish Female Celebrity in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

McBrown wins Most Stylish Female Award

Ghanaian brand influencer Nana Ama McBrown has been named the Most Stylish Female Celebrity of 2025 in the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The A-lister was in tough competition with Nana Akua Addo, Fella Makafui, Piesie Esther, and Serwaa Amihere.

Nana Ama McBrown triumphed over other fashionable celebrities for consistently rocking new designs every week since she rose to the limelight.

Nana Ama rocks African Print trousers

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her talented fashion designer, Lauren Couture, captivated attention with this look.

She was photographed in a white long-sleeve shirt and classy African print trousers to showcase her voluptuous figure.

Nana Ama McBrown models in a stylish yellow outfit for her photoshoot before she won the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female Celeb. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in a beautiful braided hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Nana Akua Addo rocks a short dress

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo, who was nominated for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards’ Most Stylish Female Celebrity, has sparked conversation with her new look.

The celebrity mother flaunted her fine legs in a short dress by Matopedia for her latest photoshoot. Nana Akua Addo wore a breathtaking turtleneck, long-sleeved, form-fitting outfit which highlighted her curves.

She accessorised with a gold belt designed with small bags, matching her tiny black bag. The global style icon completed her look with a side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Piesie Esther slays on her birthday

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther stepped up her fashion sense for her birthday photoshoot.

The organiser of the Made By Grace concert looked exquisite in a classy outfit for her birthday photoshoot on June 3, 2025.

Piesie Esther went viral on Instagram, as expected, with her decent gown and frontal lace ponytail hairstyle as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Serwaa Amihere models in stylish kente gown

Ghanaian media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has contributed greatly to the Ghanaian fashion industry through her clothing brand.

The co-founder of the Office & Co fashion brand was also nominated for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards’ Most Stylish Female Celebrity.

For the latest photoshoot, the beauty goddess wore a custom-made kente gown designed with black lace fabric to complement her skin tone.

Fella Makafui looks classy in a pantsuit

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui trended in 2025 for her unmatched street style.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, was also nominated for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards’ Most Stylish Female Celebrity.

In a viral post which nearly broke the internet, the YOLO star looked splendid in a designer pantsuit as she graced a star-studded event.

Piesie Esther opens up about her fashion choices

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on gospel star Piesie Esther sharing insights into her personal style during a radio interview.

The VGMA award-winning singer spoke openly about her decision to wear fitted outfits and makeup to various events, explaining how these choices reflect her confidence and individuality.

Her candid conversation with Nana Romeo on Accra FM sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users weighing in on her views and applauding her authenticity.

