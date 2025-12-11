Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor is not pleased with the impending extradition of Swedru businessman Abu Trica to the US

Abu Trica, arrested on December 11, faces serious charges related to an $8m romance fraud scheme targeting elderly victims

Barker-Vormawor stated that he was ready to defend Trica until Ken Ofori-Atta is also extradited from the US to Ghana

Lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has reacted to the arrest of Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica, expressing his readiness to defend him.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi but is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

Abu Trica indicted by FBI in $8m scam

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

In a statement, the Justice Department alleged that the businessman, known for his lavish displays of wealth and ownership of an extravagant number of luxury cars, was part of a criminal network that had targeted elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes. The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and defrauded its victims out of more than $8 million.

"According to the indictment, perpetrators of this romance scam used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims. They gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretenses," the Justice Department statement said.

"Victims were often elderly and engaged in romantic but physically distant relationships with perpetrators."

Just like other Ghanaians recently indicted for similar offences like Kofi Boat, Abu Trica is expected to be extradited to the US for prosecution.

Barker-Vomawor wants to defend Abu Trica

Reacting to the development, Oliver Barker-Vomawor noted that he was willing to fight against the extradition of Abu Trica to the US.

For him, it would not be a fair deal between the US and Ghana if Abu Trica is extradited while former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is still in the US and refusing to come home to face prosecution.

Taking to his Facebook page, Barker-Vomawor stated:

"This one paa dier I am ready to defend Abu Trica to fight the extradition. If they won’t bring Ken Ofori Atta; then Good lawyers must intervene for Abu. Draw - Draw!'

Ghanaians support Oliver Barker-Vormawor's Abu Trica stance

Oliver Barker-Vormawor's followers have overwhelmingly backed his decision to defend Abu Trica. Below are some of the supportive messages YEN.com.gh sighted under the post.

Dordunu Moses said:

"I'm personally against any form of fraud, but I think I will support your call. We must do an exchange. Let's strike a deal to exchange Ken Ofori-Atta for Trica."

Kwame Sarpong Asiedu said:

"Please do. I will contribute legal fees. You know where to find me. It matters not if Abu has questions to answer. Ken has, too. A simple swap won’t hurt. "

Yamba Yahaya said:

"This was exactly what came to my mind when the news broke. Ken must be extradited first."

Prosper Kwame Sedufie Kpekpena said:

"If the FBI can come to Ghana to arrest a Ghanaian citizen, why then can't NIB go to the USA to bring Ken Ofori Atta for prosecution?"

