Popular Efiewura TV series actress Araba has reportedly passed away at a hospital in her base in Canada

Canada-based Ghanaian online personality Serwaa Broni announced the late actress's demise in a video

The news of actress Araba's tragic demise has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians online

Ghanaian actress Araba, popularly known for her role in the Efiewura TV series, has reportedly passed away at her base in Canada.

Popular Canada-based Ghanaian social media personality Evelyn Aidoo, aka Serwaa Broni, shared the news of Araba's demise on her official TikTok page on Monday, March 9, 2026.

She noted that she received the news of the Efiewura TV series actress's passing from her close associates after receiving many phone calls from some individuals who wanted to confirm if the rumours of her demise were true.

What happened to Efiewura series actress Araba?

In a video she shared on TikTok on Monday, March 9, 2026, Serwaa Broni stated that Araba passed away while on admission at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Canada.

However, she failed to specify the exact date of her passing.

Serwaa claimed that the late Araba had several health issues, including heart problems, and did not know if they contributed to her demise.

She said:

"I have her brother George's number. I have called him several times, but he has not picked up the call. So I called a few other people, and it has been confirmed that she died at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton."

"For those of you that Araba was owing you money, she was sick. She was someone who had heart condition and several health issues I cannot say over here."

The Canada-based social media personality noted that an individual whom the late Araba allegedly mistreated claimed to have placed a curse on the actress, which caused her demise.

Serwaa also detailed the late actress's alleged past actions towards some individuals and offered her condolences to her grieving family.

She also advised her followers to think about possible repercussions before committing certain acts that might affect others.

Another Canadian-based Ghanaian TikTok personality, Maame Pokuah Kumasi, also confirmed the tragic news about Araba and shared more details regarding the circumstances behind her death.

The TikTok videos announcing Efiewura TV series actress Araba's demise are below:

Who was the late Efiewura series actress Araba?

The late Araba was an actress who starred in the popular Ghanaian TV series, Efiewura.

She featured in the popular TV series alongside other well-known actors, including Gloria Sarfo, Koo Fori and Kwame Dzokoto.

Araba later quit the Ghanaian film industry and relocated to Canada some years ago to seek greener pastures.

According to her TikTok profile, she was the president of the annual Ghanafest Alberta cultural event held in Edmonton, Canada.

Araba was also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arabella’s Apparel, a clothing store.

Efiewura series actress Araba's death stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ohemaa's Clothing 1 commented:

"Hmm, so sad."

Highly favoured said:

"Hmm, power pass power indeed."

Just.Hackis wrote:

"Eii, I remember you posted this lady few weeks ago."

Pomaa5522 commented:

"Hmm, indeed this world is not a permanent place."

Efiewura actor Jojo-Mills Robertson loses his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efiewura series actor Jojo-Mills Robertson's son Francis Mills Robertson, popularly known as Naab, died at 38.

The veteran US-based actor confirmed his son's demise and mourned on social media on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to sympathise with Jojo-Mills Robertson after his son, Francis Mills Robertson, passed away.

