Agradaa and Appiah Bibilical's court case has ended with the judge delivering a ruling on Tuesday, December 16, 2025

The imprisoned televangelist has been hit with a hefty fine and compensation to Appiah Biblical as part of a plea agreement

Agradaa's legal team also shared more details regarding the court case and his client's decision to not prolong the case

The Accra High Court has delivered a ruling in the case between imprisoned televangelist Agradaa, or Mama Pat, and her colleague, Appiah Biblical, in their legal case.

Agradaa Fined GH₵12,000, Ordered to Pay GH₵50,000 Compensation to Appiah Biblical in Court Case

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the judge in charge of the case fined the Heaven Way International church founder GH₵12,000 and ordered her to pay GH₵50,000 in compensation to Appiah Biblical.

Speaking to the media after the court session, Agradaa's lawyer detailed the court ruling and the punishment meted out to his client.

He noted that he and his client successfully finalised an agreement with the government during a meeting with the Attorney General, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.

He noted that he and the televangelist opted for a plea bargain instead of prolonging the legal case due to her current condition in the Nsawam female prison and that she wanted peace.

The lawyer advised Ghanaians to learn from the televangelist's situation and abstain from following in her footsteps.

The Instagram videos of Agradaa's lawyer speaking after the court session are below:

Agradaa's court case with Appiah Biblical

Agradaa and two other individuals have been accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after they allegedly shared explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

The two individuals had been involved in a publicised feud concerning an amount of GH¢10,000, which the televangelist claimed was owed to her.

Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent materials after Appiah Biblical filed a police case.

The court later granted her bail amounting to GH¢200,000, with the requirement of two justified sureties on July 18, 2024. She was reported to have made derogatory comments about the images.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, a judge ordered the Heaven Way Chairman International Ministries founder to be brought from Nsawam Prison to appear for a final ruling in the case.

The embattled televangelist later sought a plea bargain agreement with Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine in the case.

Reactions to Agradaa's court case ruling

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Hood Panelist commented:

"She is still in custody for the sika gari thing."

Simplicity wrote:

"Eii Agradaa wasting all this money kwa."

Maabena336 said:

"In Ghana, paying fines doesn’t cancel jail terms. 😢"

Kwame Adepa Dwen Mprenu commented:

"So 50k is why Appiah is suffering saa no. Apuu, shame 😏."

Austin remarked:

"Aww, we thank God. I believed she has learnt a great lesson."

Agradaa settles case with Empress Gifty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa settled her case with Empress Gifty after the singer reached an agreement to withdraw her lawsuit against her.

In a video, the popular gospel musician's husband, Hopeson Adorye, noted that the imprisoned televangelist was made to issue a public apology as part of the settlement agreement.

The politician also added that Agradaa and her legal team's offer to pay GH₵ 100,000 to Empress Gifty and him as compensation for her defamatory remarks had been accepted.

Source: YEN.com.gh