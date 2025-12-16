Ghanaian pastor Appiah Biblical has stirred fresh concern after claiming Nana Agradaa’s condition in prison has worsened significantly

In a video, he said her appearance had deteriorated to the extent that she left the trial judge in disbelief and had to take off her nose mask to confirm her identity

The comments came as Appiah Biblical and the jailed televangelist returned to court on December 16 amid efforts to finalise a plea deal in their long-running case

Ghanaian pastor Appiah Biblical has shared an update about Nana Agradaa’s current condition behind bars, claiming it had worsened to the point it left their trial judge in disbelief.

Nana Agradaa and Appiah Biblical have been embroiled in a legal tussle in recent months after the latter filed a lawsuit against the founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry over her alleged publication of his explicit images.

The jailed televangelist and two other individuals, including her brother 1Gig, allegedly shared explicit images of her colleague preacher on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

The two preachers were beefing over GH¢10,000, which Agradaa claimed was owed to her, when she took the alleged illegal action.

Despite being jailed, her case with Appiah Biblical has been ongoing at the Accra High Court, necessitating trips from Nsawam Prison to the court premises.

On December 16, the parties arrived at the Accra High Court to finalise a plea deal agreed at their previous court date on December 2.

Below is a TikTok video of Nana Agradaa's lawyers arriving at the Accra High Court.

Appiah Biblical speaks about Nana Agradaa’s condition

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on December 16, Appiah Biblical. shared an update on Nana Agradaa’s condition behind bars.

Appiah Biblical previously caused a stir on November 19 when he claimed that Nana Agradaa’s condition behind bars had completely deteriorated.

He said her appearance had changed to the extent that those who saw her in court were left in disbelief.

"Nana Agradaa came to court today. If you see Agradaa, you will be shocked. Agradaa has really changed. She looks so pitiful. Her entire appearance has changed. Everyone in the courtroom was stunned to see her in her current state. I was even shocked when I saw her," he said.

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, later denied his claims in a viral video.

Speaking at the Accra High Court, Appiah Biblical insisted that Nana Agradaa’s condition had continued to worsen behind bars.

He said she looked so bad that the trial judge was taken aback, and he asked her to take off her nose mask before he could recognise her.

The TikTok video is below.

Pastor shares doom prophecy about Nana Agradaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a powerful Ghanaian prophet stoked alarm after sharing a doom prophecy about jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa.

Prophet Paul Miracle claimed that God had shown him a vision of the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry being afflicted with a stroke in the spiritual realm.

His prophecy came weeks after Pastor Appiah Biblical stated that he was taken aback by the preacher's physical appearance during a court hearing.

