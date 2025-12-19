A video of the funeral service held for Collins Agyapong Safo, a member of NAIMOS who passed away in an accident, has surfaced online

The emotional video captured the mother and other relatives of the soldier weeping uncontrollably as they filed past his casket

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have consoled the grieving family of Collins Sarfo Agyapong in their difficult moment

It was a deeply emotional moment at the funeral service of Private Collins Agyapong Safo, a member of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), who died in a car accident on Wednesday, November 19, in the Obuasi Municipality.

A now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @Ghana Eye TV showed the mother and other relatives of Collins weeping uncontrollably as they filed past the casket of the young soldier.

Not even attempts to console the grieving mother worked, as she sat quietly, staring at her late son's casket.

Lands Ministry issues statement on attack on NAIMOS

The passing of Private Collins Agyapong Safo, a member of NAIMOS, came on the backdrop of conversations about ways to deal with reported cases of attacks on anti-galamsey taskforce members.

The recent incident occurred on Saturday, November 1, 2025, prompting the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to issue a statement vowing to launch a swift investigation into the alleged attack.

Peeps console grieving family of NAIMOS officer

Netizens who flooded the comment section of the video consoled the mother and her relatives on their loss.

NanaBa Kwame Traveller stated:

'As you are going down to the sun, we shall remember you in the morning. Rest in peace till we meet again, Mando.'

Ohenenana Nana Owusu Aduomi indicated:

'So sad, a young man who just started the journey of life. Hmmm, my humble condolences to the family.'

Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:

'Damirifa due, Mando. May you find eternal peace, and may your demise not be in vain. I hope this would anger the government to go after people involved in illegal mining activities. Who knows what Ghana would have gained from Collins. Abusua kafra.'

Saliki indicated:

'So sad, but please let’s all make sure we are in seat belts whenever we sit in the car. I’m sure if he was in a seat belt, it would have saved him. I pray that the Almighty Lord should be the family’s comforter.'

Maame Sunday Angel opined:

'Oh God, protect our security men and women. Abawuo 33y3 ooh.'

Jaybs added:

'SARFORO, my brother, may your spirit find solace at the right side of the Lord.'

Friend pays tribute to Collins Safo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady mourned Collins Sarfo, a member of the NAIMOS, who died in a car accident on Wednesday, November 19, in the Obuasi Municipality.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady, known as @serwaa6466, expressed pain over the passing of the soldier, believed to be in his mid-twenties.

She posted a video which showed Collins Sarfo admiring his scarlet ceremonial uniform as he posed for the camera.

