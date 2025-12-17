Nana Ama McBrown has ended her 12-year marriage to her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, after months of speculation

Old footage of Counsellor Lutterodt casting doubts on the marriage in 2017 has resurfaced on social media

The counsellor's old prediction about Nana Ama McBrown's divorce has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians

An old video of marriage counsellor Counsellor Lutterodt predicting doom for Nana Ama McBrown's marriage with Maxwell Mawu Mensah has resurfaced after their divorce.

Counsellor Lutterodt's 2017 prediction about Nana Ama McBrown's divorce resurfaces. Photo source: @iamamcbrown, @counselorlutterodt

Source: Instagram

In an interview with media personality Cookie Tee on TV3's 'New Day' show on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, McBrown announced that her marriage to Maxwell had ended after 12 years.

According to the veteran actress, her decision to end her marriage was very difficult and necessary for her and her ex-husband.

McBrown emphasised that her separation from Maxwell was mutual and amicable. She clarified that there is no animosity between them.

The Onua Showtime host said that both she and her former husband had grown tired of the marriage and agreed to go their separate ways without any conflict.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown announcing her divorce from Maxwell Mawu Mensah is below:

Lutterodt's prediction of McBrown's divorce

In a resurfaced video, Counsellor Lutterodt predicted that McBrown's marriage with Maxwell would not last during an interview with media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Kofi TV in 2017.

The counsellor claimed that the actress did not have a private life due to her celebrity status and that her marriage would end.

He explained that Maxwell was too young for McBrown and that he did not have a future with her in their marriage.

Nana Ama McBrown says she will never remarry after leaving Maxwell Mensah. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

Lutterodt claimed that the Onua Showtime host needed an older man who could provide her with a quality lifestyle.

He said:

"Nana Ama McBrown is a public figure, so she has no private life. No public figure has a private life. It is not a secret. It is the truth. That boy (Maxwell) is too young to marry that woman (McBrown).

"That guy has a good future, but not with Nana Ama McBrown. Nana Ama McBrown needs somebody whose age is ahead so she can live better. You can't live a hypocritical life like that."

The counsellor claimed that Maxwell could not make decisions in the marriage due to his young age. He added that the age gap had made the actress responsible for directing the marriage.

Counsellor Lutterodt's remarks about McBrown's marriage came after Afia Schwarzenneger and her ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwa's messy divorce.

The TikTok video of Counsellor Lutterodt predicting Nana Ama McBrown's divorce is below:

McBrown and Maxwell's marriage, divorce rumours

McBrown and Maxwell Mawuli Mensah got married in a private traditional ceremony in August 2016. The couple dated for many years before their union.

On February 19, 2019, the veteran actress and her then-husband welcomed their only child, Maxine Mawushie Mensah, in Canada. In recent years, speculation emerged on social media on multiple occasions, indicating that the couple had ended their marriage.

In August 2023, Accra-based business mogul Ohene Pharah alleged that Maxwell had been having a secret affair with his baby mama, Serwaa Prikels.

In June 2024, divorce rumours swirled once again after Maxwell deleted all photos of McBrown from his social media pages.

Lutterodt's prediction about McBrown's divorce stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@nanakwame234 commented:

"He was saying the truth."

Kojo.66 said:

"It has just happened."

Narkie wrote:

"When he said it, we insulted him."

McBrown hints at never marrying again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that McBrown hinted at never marrying again after announcing the end of her marriage to Maxwell.

In an interview, the actress stated that she was only interested in having a second child and was not ready for a second marriage.

McBrown also expressed how happy she was after ending her marriage to Maxwell on amicable terms.

Source: YEN.com.gh