Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has shared more details about her divorce after making her announcement on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Nana Ama McBrown Speaks on Divorce, Shares the Date Her Marriage to Maxwell Mensah Ended

In an interview with TV presenter Cookie Tee on TV3's 'New Day' morning show, the veteran Kumawood actress confirmed that her marriage to Maxwell Mawu Mensah had ended after 12 years.

According to McBrown, her decision to end her marriage was very difficult and necessary for her and her ex-husband.

The Onua Showtime host emphasised that she and her ex-husband agreed to a mutual and amicable split. She clarified that there is no animosity between them.

She praised Maxwell, stating that he never insulted or maltreated her during their 12 years of marriage.

The veteran actress stated that she and Maxwell only argued on one occasion during their trip to Brazil to watch the 2014 World Cup, with her ex-husband later apologising.

She added that she and her ex-husband had a cordial relationship and were focused on co-parenting their daughter, Maxin Maushi McBrown.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown announcing her divorce from Maxwell Mawu Mensah is below:

McBrown shares exact date of her divorce

In a subsequent interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV's "Onua Maakye" show, McBrown shared the exact date her marriage to Maxwell ended.

She noted that she and her ex-husband had been divorced for over two years and three months and that she had decided to keep it private until her public announcement on December 17, 2025.

The celebrated actress noted that despite their divorce, she still frequented the home they shared as a married couple.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown speaking about the exact date she divorced Maxwell Mensah is below:

McBrown and Maxwell's marriage, divorce rumours McBrown and Maxwell Mawuli Mensah got married in a private traditional ceremony in August 2016. The couple dated for many years before their union.

On February 19, 2019, the veteran actress and her then-husband welcomed their only child, Maxine Mawushie Mensah, in Canada.

In recent years, speculation emerged on social media on multiple occasions, indicating that the couple had ended their marriage.

In August 2023, Accra-based business mogul Ohene Pharah alleged that Maxwell had been having a secret affair with his baby mama, Serwaa Prikels.

In June 2024, divorce rumours swirled once again after Maxwell deleted all photos of McBrown from his social media pages.

McBrown's remarks on divorce stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yaa Boatemaa commented:

"She is very wise woman ever ✌."

Bra Quami Ferguson said:

"Madam nana Ama don’t want to have any Lumba wahala."

Bernard MacCarthy wrote:

"Still they're not happy."

