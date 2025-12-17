An update on the one-week observance of the late veteran gospel singer Maame Tiwaa has emerged days after her untimely passing on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Maame Tiwaa: Details of Late Gospel Singer's One-Week Observance Emerges

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian music industry was sent into a state of mourning after news emerged that Maame Tiwaa had passed away. Information concerning her age and cause of death is unknown.

The late singer had been renowned for her role as a member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo music group for many years before her death.

Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of the music group, announced the news of Maame Tiwaa's death in an emotional social media post.

He also shared a video of Tiwaa on stage performing and captioned it:

"It is well hmmmmm!!"

Yaw Sarpong's bandmate had been active in the weeks leading up to her death.

She performed at the birthday celebration of Apostle Abraham Lamptey of Believers House of Worship, which was held at the end of October.

Earlier in the year, she performed at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

She also received the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Yaw Sarpong.

Below is the Instagram post confirming Maame Tiwaa's death:

Maame Tiwaa's one-week observance details emerge

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, blogger Dek360 Ghana shared the poster of the late Maame Tiwaa's one-week observance, which will be held on January 7, 2026.

The solemn event will take place at the Bantama Presby School Park in the Ashanti Region of Ghana from 6 am to 6 pm, with attendees expected to wear black clothes.

The poster also showed that the late Maame Tiwaa passed away at the age of 60.

The TikTok post detailing Maame Tiwaa's one-week observance arrangements is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh