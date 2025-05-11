Ailing Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has received major recognition at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The veteran musician, who is currently recovering from health issues, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award for his massive contribution to the growth of the gospel music industry for many decades.

Yaw Sarpong's bandmate and close friend, Maame Tiwaa, attended the event to receive the award on his behalf. She expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians on behalf of her band leader.

Tiwaa also shared an update on Yaw Sapong's health condition, stating that he is recovering well and is now on his feet after being left bedridden for many months due to his illness.

