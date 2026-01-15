Odumudoblvck has expressed his frustration after Nigeria's elimination from the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

In a post, the Nigerian singer made a disrespectful remark towards renowned Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere

Many Ghanaians flooded the comment section of Odumodublvck's post to criticise him for his utterances on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial Nigerian musician Odumodublvck has courted attention over his social media exchange with Ghanaian media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere following his country's exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Odumodublvck blasts Serwaa Amihere on social media after Nigeria's loss to Morocco in the 2025 AFCON. Photo source: @Odumodublvck_, @SerwaaAmihere

Source: Twitter

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the Nigerian Men's National team, the Super Eagles, met the host nation, Morocco, in their Semi-final game of the continental tournament at the Prince Abdellah Moulay Stadium in Rabat.

Experienced Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea officiated the game, which saw the Moroccans prevail over the Nigerians in the penalty shootout after a goalless draw throughout 120 minutes.

The win secured Morocco a place in the final of the 2025 AFCON against Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The defeat to the Moroccans did not go down well with many Nigerians, including Odumodublvck, who accused the Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea of poor officiating and blamed him for the outcome of the football match.

Odumodublvck blasts Serwaa Amihere over Nigeria's loss

Following Nigeria's defeat, rapper Odumodublvck embarked on several social media rants about Ghana on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as he struggled to accept his country's defeat to Morocco.

In a post he made on X shortly before the game ended, the Nigerian rapper, famed for his Wotowoto Seasoning song with Black Sherif, vowed not to work with any Ghanaian artist if his country failed to win the game and progress to the finals.

He wrote:

"If we lose this match, I will never make music with a Ghanaian artist in my life."

Serwaa Amihere questions the Black Stars' poor form after losing to Kwesi Appiah's Sudan. Image credit: @blackstarsofghana_ and @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

In response to Odumodublvck's post on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Serwaa Amihere, who celebrated Nigeria's loss in the semifinals, wrote;

"Tswwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww."

The GHOne TV presenter's response to his initial post did not go down well with the Nigerian musician, who hurled insults at her, drawing backlash from Ghanaians, who flooded the comment section.

Below are the X posts of Odumodublvck and Serwaa Amihere:

Reactions to Odumodublvck blasting Serwaa Amihere

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Z_akcess1 commented:

"Eei Chairman, respect our madam. We go lash you and your Super Eagles."

Banter_Odds wrote:

"Actually I don’t blame you but rather I will blame Blacko."

Oheneee commented:

"No wonder! Bush man with Bush brains!"

Jnr58838866 said:

"All because of football? This is just online, by the way. Imagine how he treats women offline."

Serwaa Amihere fails to help niece

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere failed to help her niece with her school assignment at home during her TikTok live broadcast.

In a video, the GHOne TV presenter noted that she did not understand the assignment, as she did not learn about it during her years in school.

Serwaa Amihere's interaction with her niece triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh