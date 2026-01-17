Fantana flaunted a luxury car gift from years ago online, thanking her mother and deputy minister, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Affo-Toffey faced criticism for a tone-deaf post during Ghana's ongoing transport crisis because of lack of government action

Ghanaians in dense urban areas have complained about the struggles of finding transportation during rush hour

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey daughter's, Fantana, has been flaunting a Range Rover online, thanking her mother.

Fantana, real name Francine Nyanko Koffi, is known for her flamboyance online and was part of the Young, Famous & African show.

Fantana flaunts a Range Rover online thanking her mother. Credit: Fantana

Source: TikTok

YEN.com.gh checks showed the gift was originally from 2023, and had been reshared on January 16, 2025 with the caption "#onthisday".

Asaase News reported that the gift dates back to January 16, 2023.

In a post on TikTok, she shared a photo of the car gift, which had a big red bow on it.

Earlier this week, Affo-Toffey incurred the wrath of Ghanaians online after a post perceived as tone-deaf to the ongoing transport crisis.

As concerns about the inadequate transport escalated, Affo-Toffey's January 13 post on X about her public service attracted criticism from several Ghanaians online.

Ghanaians in densely populated areas have been struggling to find transport during rush hour to commute to their homes, work and school, among others.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey blasts Fantana over outfit

Affo-Toffey addressed her daughter Fantana’s choice of outfit during her ministerial vetting for the role of Deputy Minister for Transport back in 2025.

Fantana attended the event in a simple black bodycon dress and no makeup, sparking conversations online after videos from her mother's office went viral.

As Affo-Toffey expressed her reservations about Fantana's outfit, many social media users praised the MP for Jomoro for being a strict mother.

A section of fans was, however, quick to note that the MP shares a good bond with her daughter, Fantana, and was only upset at her child's judgment on this particular occasion.

Hajia4reall and Fantana hang out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Hajia4Reall and dancehall artist Fantana, who sparked a lot of conversation after they joined a viral TikTok challenge.

The two singers looked gorgeous in the video thanks to their form-fitting bodycon gowns that highlighted their bodies.

Many people complimented their chemistry in the comment area, speculating that Hajia4Reall might be prepared to make her Young, Famous, and African debut.

Source: YEN.com.gh