Bishop J.Y. Adu has opened up about the health issues that led to Maame Tiwaa's untimely death on Sunday, December 7, 2025

In a video, the bishop detailed the final moments of the late band member of Yaw Sarpong's musical group before her death

Bishop Adu's remarks about Maame Tiwaa's death have triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

The founder of New Jerusalem Chapel in Kumasi, Bishop J. Y. Adu, has recounted the final moments of the late legendary gospel singer Maame Tiwaa before her untimely demise on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The Ghanaian music industry was sent into a state of mourning after news emerged that Maame Tiwaa had passed away. Information concerning her age and cause of death is unknown.

The late singer had been renowned for her role as a member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo music group for many years before her death.

Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of the music group, announced the news of Maame Tiwaa's death in an emotional social media post.

He also shared a video of Tiwaa on stage performing and captioned it:

"It is well hmmmmm!!"

Yaw Sarpong's bandmate had been active in the weeks leading up to her death.

She performed at the birthday celebration of Apostle Abraham Lamptey of Believers House of Worship, which was held at the end of October.

Earlier in the year, she performed at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

She also received the Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of Yaw Sarpong.

Below is the Instagram post confirming Maame Tiwaa's death:

Bishop Adu details Maame Tiwaa's final moments

In a phone call interview with Top Radio shared by blogger De Prince GH on TikTok on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Bishop Adu shared that Maame Tiwaa had been experiencing several health issues over the years.

He noted that she usually recovered from her health woes during her visits to his church for prayers or the hospital for medical treatment.

Bishop Adu stated that the late singer began to rapidly lose weight in recent months, leading to him questioning her diet.

Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife, Maame Pinamang, resurfaces after Maame Tiwaa's death. Photo source: @adwoapinamang61, @yawsarponggospel

The prophet noted that the late Maame Tiwaa became pale over a month ago, with medical tests indicating a shortage of blood in her body.

He stated that she visited her personal doctor and that her health condition improved after she received pints of blood.

Bishop Adu noted Maame Tiwaa was later admitted to the hospital by her personal doctor after she visited him for a medical review while he was away on a trip.

He said he contacted the late singer but was informed by a nurse that she was asleep while receiving treatment at the hospital. The clergyman added that he found out about Tiwaa's death after he and his junior visited the hospital.

The TikTok videos of Bishop J. Y. Adu speaking about Maame Tiwaa's final moments are below:

Tiwaa's final moments before death stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Cross of Calvary wrote:

"Hmm, this world, we came for nothing the same as we will go 😭😭."

Hot Family commented:

"Oh, this is so sad 😭."

Saint_Mase said:

"Rest well, legend🥺."

Bishop Adu dismisses allegations about Tiwaa's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Adu dismissed allegations of Yaw Sarpong's estranged wife, Maame Pinamang's, involvement in Maame Tiwaa's death.

In an interview, the prophet eulogised the late gospel singer as he recounted her support for her bandleader.

Bishop Adu also shared an update on Yaw Sarpong's health condition amid his recovery from a stroke.

